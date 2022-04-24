हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022: Ahead of LSG vs MI game, Ravi Shastri makes a big statement on KL Rahul

Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul has led his side well in the ongoing IPL 2022. 

IPL 2022: Ahead of LSG vs MI game, Ravi Shastri makes a big statement on KL Rahul
Source: Twitter

Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul has led his side well in the ongoing IPL 2022. 

LSG have won 4 games in 7 matches and the three games they have lost have been close encounters. 

KL Rahul has been among runs as well with the bat. With 265 runs in 7 games, he is on third spot in the Orange Cap race. He has also smashed a hundred and is looking in very good form. 

Former Indian all-rounder and head coach Ravi Shastri praised Rahul for his solid game and said that leadership is bringing the best out of him.

"He's got a solid all-round game, the technique is good he`s got all the shots, great temperament, and good presence of mind. With the responsibility of leading a new franchise is getting the best out of him. You asked me at the start of the season, Orange Cap, I said KL Rahul because the openers have the best chance," said Shastri on Cricket Live show on Star Sports.

"So, it will be between him and (Jos) Buttler. If you are an opening batsman who`s firing then your franchise is going to do well in the TATA IPL because those are not the players at the back who come and do the damage. If you get an opener who`s firing then it`s half the job done already," added Shastri, a former India cricketer.

Former England batter agreed with what Shastri said on Rahul.

"He`s such a dynamic player and that`s going to bear the fruit of his success for many a year. To continue scoring runs for different franchises is a damn hard (thing) to do because there`s so much pressure going into these new franchises. There`s so much pressure on you when you get bought for such big money," he added.

