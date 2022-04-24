India's veteran cricketer Amit Mishra backed two of his former teammates, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. As the former and current India captains go through a bad season in the IPL 2022, Amit Mishra asked their fans to support the superstars when they need it the most.

Kohli has got out on zero in his last two games while Rohit has gotten out on a 0 and 6 in his last two innings. Clearly, both the legendary batters are facing something they are not known for, which is bad form.

However, Rohit did start some of his innings positively but he later failed to convert any of those positive starts into a big score. Rohit has scored a total of 114 runs in 7 games, his average is at 16.28 with a best score of 41 so far. The Mumbai captain's poor form has also taken a toll on his team's performance as MI have lost all their 7 matches played so far.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli has scored 119 runs in 8 matches so far with an average of 17 (his worst in the IPL since 2008). While RCB sit on the upper half of the table, Kohli's form is still a big factor for them in the upcoming games.

While both the batters were getting trolled on social media brutually, Amit Mishra stood up for them and asked fans to support them in this difficult time, when they really need it.

Here is Amit Mishra's tweet for both batters