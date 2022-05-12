हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022: Anushka Sharma reacts to Virat Kohli laughing on his bad form, actress says THIS

Anushka Sharma appreciated Virat Kohli laughing at his own bad form and series of low scores in a recent interview. The Bollywood actress shared the interview on her Instagram story.

Star couple Virat Kohli and Anusha Sharma (Source: Twitter)

Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli has been struggling to find runs in the ongoing IPL 2022 as he has scored just 216 runs in 12 matches this season with just one-fifty. Kohli has also been dismissed for three golden ducks this season.

However, in a recent chat with RCB's famous Mr Nags, Kohli joked around when asked about his recent form and getting out on a duck thrice this season.

Interestingly, Kohli's reaction left his wife Anushka Sharma impressed as she took to her Instagram stories to share Kohli's interview and captioned it, “If you cannot laugh at yourself, you may be missing the colossal joke of the century.”

Meanwhile, Kohli opened up on his poor form and on getting out on a duck during the chat show and said, ''It has never happened to me ever in my career I think, so I just smiled. I felt like I have seen everything that the game has to show.''

His poor form has raised concerns with Ian Bishop pointing out Kohli's inability to score fluently in the IPL this season. The former West Indies pacer also said that it was a matter of concern that he is getting out to different types of bowlers. 

However, Kohli said he doesn't pay heed to opinions and keeps critics at bay.

''They can't be in my shoes, they can't be in my shoes, they can't feel what I feel, they can't live that moment,'' the former India skipper said.

''You said how you cut the noise, you either mute the TV or don't pay attention to what people are saying and I do both of these things.'' 

