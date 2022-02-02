IPL 2022 Auction: Suresh Raina to Shardul Thakur – Full list of players who have highest base price of Rs 2 crore

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 Player Auction list was revealed on Tuesday with a total of 590 cricketers set to go under the hammer during the two-day mega auction which will take place in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13, 2022.

"Amongst 590 players who have registered for the auction, 228 are capped players, 355 are uncapped players and 7 belong to Associate Nations," stated an official release.

A fierce battle to acquire the services of some of the finest Indian cricketing talent is on the cards when the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, R Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Ishan Kishan, Suresh Raina, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, etc. go under the hammer.

The auction will see the 10 IPL franchisees - Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Team Ahmedabad bidding to have some of the biggest cricketing names.

Notably, Rs 2 crore is the highest reserve price and as many as 48 players have chosen to place themselves in this bracket.

Here’s the full list of all players who have registered at Rs 2 crore base price:

Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Pat Cummins, Quinton de Kock, Shikhar Dhawan, Faf du Plessis, Shreyas Iyer, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Shami, David Warner, Devdutt Padikkal, Suresh Raina, Steve Smith, Robin Uthappa, Shakib Al Hasan, Dwayne Bravo, Jason Roy, Krunal Pandya, Harshal Patel, Sam Billings, Dinesh Karthik, Ishan Kishan, Ambati Rayudu, Matthew Wade, Deepak Chahar, Lockie Ferguson, Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mustafizur Rahman, Shardul Thakur, Mark Wood, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Imran Tahir, Mujeer ur Rahman, Adam Zampa, Evin Lewis, Jofra Archer, James Vince, Marchant De Lange, Saqib Mahmood, Ashton Agar, David Willey, Craig Overton.

Meanwhile, there are 20 players on the auction list with a reserve price of INR 1.5 crore while 34 players are on the list of cricketers with a reserve price of INR 1 crore.

A total of 370 Indian players and 220 overseas players will be up for grabs in what promises to be an action-packed IPL 2022 Player Auction in Bengaluru.