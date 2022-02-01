IPL 2022 Auction: Full players list, Marquee set, Retained players, Schedule, Mega auction process, Teams’ budget; all you need to know

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 Player Auction list was revealed on Tuesday with a total of 590 cricketers set to go under the hammer during the two-day mega auction.

Amongst 590 players (370 Indian, 220 overseas) who have registered for the auction, 228 are capped players, 355 are uncapped players and seven belong to Associate Nations.

A fierce battle to acquire the services of some of the finest Indian cricketing talent is on the cards when the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, R Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Ishan Kishan, Ajinkya Rahane, Suresh Raina, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, etc. go under the hammer.

Here’s all you need to know about IPL 2022 mega auction:

IPL 2022 Auction Schedule and Venue

IPL 2022 mega auction will take place in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13.

IPL 2022 Full List of Players

List Sr No | Set No. | Name | Country

1 | 1 | R. Ashwin | India

2 | 1 | Trent Boult | New Zealand

3 | 1 | Pat Cummins | Australia

4 | 1 | Quinton De Kock | South Africa

5 | 1 | Shikhar Dhawan | India

6 | 1 | Faf Du Plessis | South Africa

7 | 1 | Shreyas Iyer | India

8 | 1 | Kagiso Rabada | South Africa

9 | 1 | Mohammad Shami | India

10 | 1 | David Warner | Australia

11 | 2 | Shimron Hetmyer | West Indies

12 | 2 | David Miller | South Africa

13 | 2 | Devdutt Padikkal | India

14 | 2 | Manish Pandey | India

15 | 2 | Suresh Raina | India

16 | 2 | Jason Roy | England

17 | 2 | Steve Smith | Australia

18 | 2 | Robin Uthappa | India

19 | 3 | Shakib Al Hasan | Bangladesh

20 | 3 | Dwayne Bravo | West Indies

21 | 3 | Wanindu Hasaranga | Sri Lanka

22 | 3 | Jason Holder | West Indies

23 | 3 | Mitchell Marsh | Australia

24 | 3 | Mohammad Nabi | Afghanistan

25 | 3 | Krunal Pandya | India

26 | 3 | Harshal Patel | India

27 | 3 | Nitish Rana | India

28 | 3 | Washington Sundar | India

29 | 4 | Jonny Bairstow | England

30 | 4 | Sam Billings | England

31 | 4 | Dinesh Karthik | India

32 | 4 | Ishan Kishan | India

33 | 4 | Nicholas Pooran | West Indies

34 | 4 | Ambati Rayudu | India

35 | 4 | Wriddhiman Saha | India

36 | 4 | Matthew Wade | Australia

37 | 5 | Deepak Chahar | India

38 | 5 | Lockie Ferguson | New Zealand

39 | 5 | Josh Hazlewood | Australia

40 | 5 | Prasidh Krishna | India

41 | 5 | Bhuvneshwar Kumar | India

42 | 5 | T. Natarajan | India

43 | 5 | Mustafizur Rahman | Bangladesh

44 | 5 | Shardul Thakur | India

45 | 5 | Mark Wood | England

46 | 5 | Umesh Yadav | India

47 | 6 | Yuzvendra Chahal | India

48 | 6 | Rahul Chahar | India

49 | 6 | Amit Mishra | India

50 | 6 | Adil Rashid | England

51 | 6 | Imran Tahir | South Africa

52 | 6 | Kuldeep Yadav | India

53 | 6 | Mujeeb Zadran | Afghanistan

54 | 6 | Adam Zampa | Australia

55 | 7 | Dewald Brevis | South Africa

56 | 7 | Priyam Garg | India

57 | 7 | Ashwin Hebbar | India

58 | 7 | C.Hari Nishaanth | India

59 | 7 | Rajat Patidar | India

60 | 7 | Abhinav Sadarangani | India

61 | 7 | Anmolpreet Singh | India

62 | 7 | Rahul Tripathi | India

63 | 8 | Shahbaz Ahamad | India

64 | 8 | Harpreet Brar | India

65 | 8 | Deepak Hooda | India

66 | 8 | Sarfaraz Khan | India

67 | 8 | Shahrukh Khan | India

68 | 8 | Shivam Mavi | India

69 | 8 | Kamlesh Nagarkoti | India

70 | 8 | Riyan Parag | India

71 | 8 | Abhishek Sharma | India

72 | 8 | Rahul Tewatia | India

73 | 9 | Mohammed Azharuddeen | India

74 | 9 | K.S. Bharat | India

75 | 9 | Sheldon Jackson | India

76 | 9 | N. Jagadeesan | India

77 | 9 | Anuj Rawat | India

78 | 9 | Jitesh Sharma | India

79 | 9 | Prabhsimran Singh | India

80 | 9 | Vishnu Solanki | India

81 | 9 | Vishnu Vinod | India

82 | 10 | K.M. Asif | India

83 | 10 | Akash Deep | India

84 | 10 | Tushar Deshpande | India

85 | 10 | Avesh Khan | India

86 | 10 | Ishan Porel | India

87 | 10 | Ankit Singh Rajpoot | India

88 | 10 | Basil Thampi | India

89 | 10 | Kartik Tyagi | India

90 | 11 | Noor Ahmad | Afghanistan

91 | 11 | Murugan Ashwin | India

92 | 11 | K.C Cariappa | India

93 | 11 | Shreyas Gopal | India

94 | 11 | Sandeep Lamichhane | Nepal

95 | 11 | R. Sai Kishore | India

96 | 11 | M. Siddharth | India

97 | 11 | Jagadeesha Suchith | India

98 | 12 | Aaron Finch | Australia

99 | 12 | Marnus Labuschagne | Australia

100 | 12 | Dawid Malan | England

101 | 12 | Aiden Markram | South Africa

102 | 12 | Eoin Morgan | England

103 | 12 | Cheteshwar Pujara | India

104 | 12 | Ajinkya Rahane | India

105 | 12 | Mandeep Singh | India

106 | 12 | Saurabh Tiwary | India

107 | 13 | Dominic Drakes | West Indies

108 | 13 | Shivam Dube | India

109 | 13 | K. Gowtham | India

110 | 13 | Marco Jansen | South Africa

111 | 13 | Chris Jordan | England

112 | 13 | Liam Livingstone | England

113 | 13 | James Neesham | New Zealand

114 | 13 | Vijay Shankar | India

115 | 13 | Odean Smith | West Indies

116 | 13 | Jayant Yadav | India

117 | 14 | Syed Khaleel Ahmed | India

118 | 14 | Dushmanta Chameera | Sri Lanka

119 | 14 | Sheldon Cottrell | West Indies

120 | 14 | Nathan Coulter-Nile | Australia

121 | 14 | Lungisani Ngidi | South Africa

122 | 14 | Navdeep Saini | India

123 | 14 | Chetan Sakariya | India

124 | 14 | Ishant Sharma | India

125 | 14 | Sandeep Sharma | India

126 | 14 | Jaydev Unadkat | India

127 | 15 | Qais Ahmad | Afghanistan

128 | 15 | Piyush Chawla | India

129 | 15 | Mayank Markande | India

130 | 15 | Shahbaz Nadeem | India

131 | 15 | Tabraiz Shamsi | South Africa

132 | 15 | Karn Sharma | India

133 | 15 | Ish Sodhi | New Zealand

134 | 15 | Maheesh Theekshana | Sri Lanka

135 | 16 | Sachin Baby | India

136 | 16 | Ricky Bhui | India

137 | 16 | Himanshu Rana | India

138 | 16 | Harnoor Singh | India

139 | 16 | Himmat Singh | India

140 | 16 | Rinku Singh | India

141 | 16 | Virat Singh | India

142 | 16 | Manan Vohra | India

143 | 17 | Raj Angad Bawa | India

144 | 17 | Yash Dhull | India

145 | 17 | Rajvardhan Hangargekar | India

146 | 17 | Mahipal Lomror | India

147 | 17 | Darshan Nalkande | India

148 | 17 | Vicky Ostwal | India

149 | 17 | Ripal Patel | India

150 | 17 | Anukul Roy | India

151 | 17 | N. Tilak Varma | India

152 | 17 | Lalit Yadav | India

153 | 17 | Sanjay Yadav | India

154 | 18 | Yash Dayal | India

155 | 18 | Arzan Nagwaswalla | India

156 | 18 | Kuldeep Sen | India

157 | 18 | Akash Singh | India

158 | 18 | Simarjeet Singh | India

159 | 18 | Yash Thakur | India

160 | 18 | Vasu Vats | India

161 | 18 | Mujtaba Yousuf | India

162 | 19 | Finn Allen | New Zealand

163 | 19 | Devon Conway | New Zealand

164 | 19 | Alex Hales | England

165 | 19 | Evin Lewis | West Indies

166 | 19 | Chris Lynn | Australia

167 | 19 | Karun Nair | India

168 | 19 | Rovman Powell | West Indies

169 | 19 | Rassie Van Der Dussen | South Africa

170 | 19 | Najibullah Zadran | Afghanistan

171 | 20 | Jofra Archer | England

172 | 20 | Charith Asalanka | Sri Lanka

173 | 20 | Rishi Dhawan | India

174 | 20 | George Garton | England

175 | 20 | Daryl Mitchell | New Zealand

176 | 20 | Dwaine Pretorius | South Africa

177 | 20 | Sherfane Rutherford | West Indies

178 | 20 | Daniel Sams | Australia

179 | 20 | Mitchell Santner | New Zealand

180 | 20 | Romario Shepherd | West Indies

181 | 21 | Litton Das | Bangladesh

182 | 21 | Niroshan Dickwella | Sri Lanka

183 | 21 | Andre Fletcher | West Indies

184 | 21 | Rahmanullah Gurbaz | Afghanistan

185 | 21 | Shai Hope | West Indies

186 | 21 | Heinrich Klaasen | South Africa

187 | 21 | Ben Mcdermott | Australia

188 | 21 | Kusal Mendis | Sri Lanka

189 | 21 | Kusal Perera | Sri Lanka

190 | 21 | Joshua Philippe | Australia

191 | 21 | Glenn Phillips | New Zealand

192 | 21 | Tim Seifert | New Zealand

193 | 22 | Jason Behrendorff | Australia

194 | 22 | Nathan Ellis | Australia

195 | 22 | Fazalhaq Farooqi | Afghanistan

196 | 22 | Siddharth Kaul | India

197 | 22 | Obed Mccoy | West Indies

198 | 22 | Tymal Mills | England

199 | 22 | Adam Milne | New Zealand

200 | 22 | Reece Topley | England

201 | 22 | Andrew Tye | Australia

202 | 22 | Sandeep Warrier | India

203 | 23 | Todd Astle | New Zealand

204 | 23 | Akila Dhananjaya | Sri Lanka

205 | 23 | Zahir Khan | Afghanistan

206 | 23 | Keshav Maharaj | South Africa

207 | 23 | Waqar Salamkheil | Afghanistan

208 | 23 | Rahul Sharma | India

209 | 23 | Hayden Walsh | West Indies

210 | 24 | Tanmay Agarwal | India

211 | 24 | Shivam Chauhan | India

212 | 24 | Nikhil Gangta | India

213 | 24 | Rohan Kadam | India

214 | 24 | Tom Kohler-Cadmore | England

215 | 24 | Priyank Panchal | India

216 | 24 | Sameer Rizvi | India

217 | 24 | Ritwik Roy Chowdhury | India

218 | 24 | Subhranshu Senapati | India

219 | 24 | Apoorv Wankhade | India

220 | 25 | Atharva Ankolekar | India

221 | 25 | Tim David | Australia

222 | 25 | Pravin Dubey | India

223 | 25 | Prerak Mankad | India

224 | 25 | Suyash Prabhudessai | India

225 | 25 | Ramandeep Singh | India

226 | 25 | B. Sai Sudharsan | India

227 | 25 | Atharva Taide | India

228 | 25 | Tanay Thyagarajan | India

229 | 26 | Ankush Bains | India

230 | 26 | Prashant Chopra | India

231 | 26 | Kedar Devdhar | India

232 | 26 | Shreevats Goswami | India

233 | 26 | Dhruv Jurel | India

234 | 26 | Aryan Juyal | India

235 | 26 | Akshdeep Nath | India

236 | 26 | Luvnith Sisodia | India

237 | 26 | Aditya Tare | India

238 | 26 | Upendra Singh Yadav | India

239 | 27 | Vaibhav Arora | India

240 | 27 | Mukesh Choudhary | India

241 | 27 | Rasikh Dar | India

242 | 27 | Ben Dwarshuis | Australia

243 | 27 | Pankaj Jaswal | India

244 | 27 | Mohsin Khan | India

245 | 27 | Lukman Hussain Meriwala | India

246 | 27 | Chama Milind | India

247 | 27 | Vyshak Vijay Kumar | India

248 | 27 | Mayank Yadav | India

249 | 28 | Zeeshan Ansari | India

250 | 28 | Tejas Baroka | India

251 | 28 | Yuvraj Chudasama | India

252 | 28 | Dharmendrasinh Jadeja | India

253 | 28 | Khrievitso Kense | India

254 | 28 | Prince Balwant Rai | India

255 | 28 | Pardeep Sahu | India

256 | 28 | Jalaj Saxena | India

257 | 28 | Prashant Solanki | India

258 | 28 | Midhun Sudhesan | India

259 | 29 | Martin Guptill | New Zealand

260 | 29 | Usman Khawaja | Australia

261 | 29 | Brandon King | West Indies

262 | 29 | Janneman Malan | South Africa

263 | 29 | Bhanuka Rajapaksa | Sri Lanka

264 | 29 | Rilee Rossouw | South Africa

265 | 29 | Paul Stirling | Ireland

266 | 29 | Hanuma Vihari | India

267 | 29 | James Vince | England

268 | 29 | Hazratullah Zazai | Afghanistan

269 | 30 | Fabian Allen | West Indies

270 | 30 | Roston Chase | West Indies

271 | 30 | Ben Cutting | Australia

272 | 30 | Lewis Gregory | England

273 | 30 | Moises Henriques | Australia

274 | 30 | Akeal Hosein | West Indies

275 | 30 | Karim Janat | Afghanistan

276 | 30 | Scott Kuggeleijn | New Zealand

277 | 30 | Pawan Negi | India

278 | 30 | Gurkeerat Singh | India

279 | 31 | Sean Abbott | Australia

280 | 31 | Taskin Ahmed | Bangladesh

281 | 31 | Marchant De Lange | South Africa

282 | 31 | Alzarri Joseph | West Indies

283 | 31 | Dhawal Kulkarni | India

284 | 31 | Saqib Mahmood | England

285 | 31 | Riley Meredith | Australia

286 | 31 | Kane Richardson | Australia

287 | 31 | Tim Southee | New Zealand

288 | 31 | Naveen Ul Haq | Afghanistan

289 | 32 | Harpreet Bhatia | India

290 | 32 | Rahul Buddhi | India

291 | 32 | Sudip Chatterjee | India

292 | 32 | Hiten Dalal | India

293 | 32 | Abhimanyu Easwaran | India

294 | 32 | Laurie Evans | England

295 | 32 | Rahul Gahlaut | India

296 | 32 | Amandeep Khare | India

297 | 32 | Mayank Rawat | India

298 | 32 | Dhruv Shorey | India

299 | 33 | Ayush Badoni | India

300 | 33 | Aneeshwar Gautam | India

301 | 33 | Benny Howell | England

302 | 33 | Hayden Kerr | Australia

303 | 33 | Saurabh Kumar | India

304 | 33 | Shams Mulani | India

305 | 33 | Dhruv Patel | India

306 | 33 | Atit Sheth | India

307 | 33 | Utkarsh Singh | India

308 | 33 | David Wiese | Namibia

309 | 34 | Kaif Ahmad | India

310 | 34 | Shubhum Arora | India

311 | 34 | Baba Indrajith | India

312 | 34 | Arun Karthick | India

313 | 34 | Eknath Kerkar | India

314 | 34 | Kennar Lewis | West Indies

315 | 34 | Nikhil Naik | India

316 | 34 | Urvil Patel | India

317 | 34 | B.R. Sharath | India

318 | 34 | K.L. Shrijith | India

319 | 35 | Mohit Avasthi | India

320 | 35 | Sushant Mishra | India

321 | 35 | Matheesha Pathirana | Sri Lanka

322 | 35 | G Periyasamy | India

323 | 35 | M.Harishankar Reddy | India

324 | 35 | R. Silambarasan | India

325 | 35 | Aditya Thakare | India

326 | 35 | Tanveer Ul Haq | India

327 | 35 | Kuldip Yadav | India

328 | 35 | Prithviraj Yarra | India

329 | 36 | Satyajeet Bachhav | India

330 | 36 | Chintal Gandhi | India

331 | 36 | Jacob Lintott | England

332 | 36 | Izharulhuq Naveed | Afghanistan

333 | 36 | Tanveer Sangha | Australia

334 | 36 | Manav Suthar | India

335 | 36 | Milind Tandon | India

336 | 36 | Sagar Udeshi | India

337 | 36 | Kushaal Wadhwani | India

338 | 36 | Akshay Wakhare | India

339 | 37 | Darren Bravo | West Indies

340 | 37 | Shamrah Brooks | West Indies

341 | 37 | Avishka Fernando | Sri Lanka

342 | 37 | Zubayr Hamza | South Africa

343 | 37 | Pathum Nissaanka | Sri Lanka

344 | 37 | Kurtis Patterson | Australia

345 | 37 | Hashmatullah Shahidi | Afghanistan

346 | 37 | Manoj Tiwary | India

347 | 38 | Ashton Agar | Australia

348 | 38 | Carlos Brathwaite | West Indies

349 | 38 | Kedar Jadhav | India

350 | 38 | Chamika Karunaratne | Sri Lanka

351 | 38 | Colin Munro | New Zealand

352 | 38 | Gulbadin Naib | Afghanistan

353 | 38 | Keemo Paul | West Indies

354 | 38 | Parvez Rasool | India

355 | 38 | Dasun Shanaka | Sri Lanka

356 | 38 | David Willey | England

357 | 39 | Varun Aaron | India

358 | 39 | Wesley Agar | Australia

359 | 39 | Shoriful Islam | Bangladesh

360 | 39 | Josh Little | Ireland

361 | 39 | Blessing Muzarabani | Zimbabwe

362 | 39 | Jayden Seales | West Indies

363 | 39 | Mohit Sharma | India

364 | 39 | Barinder Sran | India

365 | 39 | Billy Stanlake | Australia

366 | 39 | Neil Wagner | New Zealand

367 | 40 | Qamran Iqbal | India

368 | 40 | Ishank Jaggi | India

369 | 40 | Rohan Kunnummal | India

370 | 40 | Tanmay Mishra | India

371 | 40 | Yash Nahar | India

372 | 40 | Shubham Singh Rohilla | India

373 | 40 | Alex Ross | Australia

374 | 40 | R Samarth | India

375 | 40 | Naushad Shaikh | India

376 | 40 | Abhijeet Tomar | India

377 | 41 | Baba Aparajith | India

378 | 41 | Prayas Barman | India

379 | 41 | Yudhvir Charak | India

380 | 41 | Shubhang Hegde | India

381 | 41 | Roosh Kalaria | India

382 | 41 | Aman Khan | India

383 | 41 | Tanush Kotian | India

384 | 41 | Pradeep Sangwan | India

385 | 41 | Kaushal Tambe | India

386 | 41 | Shivank Vashisth | India

387 | 42 | Rahul Chandrol | India

388 | 42 | Harvik Desai | India

389 | 42 | Cam Fletcher | New Zealand

390 | 42 | Tarang Gohel | India

391 | 42 | Fazil Makaya | India

392 | 42 | Ryan Rickelton | South Africa

393 | 42 | Sandeep Kumar Tomar | India

394 | 42 | Siddhesh Wath | India

395 | 43 | Stephen Cheepurupalli | India

396 | 43 | Aniket Choudhary | India

397 | 43 | Kartikeya Kak | India

398 | 43 | Ali Khan | USA

399 | 43 | Kulwant Khejroliya | India

400 | 43 | Ronit More | India

401 | 43 | M Nidheesh | India

402 | 43 | Babasafi Pathan | India

403 | 43 | Vidyadhar Patil | India

404 | 43 | Mukesh Kumar Singh | India

405 | 44 | R. Alexandar | India

406 | 44 | Adithya Ashok | New Zealand

407 | 44 | Jasmer Dhankhar | India

408 | 44 | Prerit Dutta | India

409 | 44 | Jon Russ Jaggesar | West Indies

410 | 44 | S. Kishan Kumar | India

411 | 44 | Kevin Koththigoda | Sri Lanka

412 | 44 | Swaraj Wabale | India

413 | 45 | Curtis Campher | Ireland

414 | 45 | Colin De Grandhomme | New Zealand

415 | 45 | James Faulkner | Australia

416 | 45 | Craig Overton | England

417 | 45 | Wayne Parnell | South Africa

418 | 45 | Samit Patel | England

419 | 45 | Thisara Perera | Sri Lanka

420 | 45 | Darcy Short | Australia

421 | 45 | Murali Vijay | India

422 | 45 | Jack Wildermuth | Australia

423 | 46 | Hamish Bennett | New Zealand

424 | 46 | Daryn Dupavillon | South Africa

425 | 46 | Fidel Edwards | West Indies

426 | 46 | Hamid Hassan | Afghanistan

427 | 46 | Lahiru Kumara | Sri Lanka

428 | 46 | Joel Paris | Australia

429 | 46 | S. Sreesanth | India

430 | 46 | Oshane Thomas | West Indies

431 | 46 | Blair Tickner | New Zealand

432 | 46 | Isuru Udana | Sri Lanka

433 | 47 | Donavon Ferreira | South Africa

434 | 47 | Ramesh Kumar | India

435 | 47 | Bhupen Lalwani | India

436 | 47 | Henan Malik | India

437 | 47 | Pukhraj Mann | India

438 | 47 | Shashwat Rawat | India

439 | 47 | Pratham Singh | India

440 | 47 | Jake Weatherald | Australia

441 | 48 | Writtick Chatterjee | India

442 | 48 | Gerald Coetzee | South Africa

443 | 48 | Akshay Karnewar | India

444 | 48 | Sumit Kumar | India

445 | 48 | Abid Mushtaq | India

446 | 48 | Lone Muzaffar | India

447 | 48 | Ninad Rathva | India

448 | 48 | Shoun Roger | India

449 | 48 | Hrithik Shokeen | India

450 | 48 | Shashank Singh | India

451 | 49 | Jaideep Bhambhu | India

452 | 49 | Nandre Burger | South Africa

453 | 49 | Matt Kelly | Australia

454 | 49 | V Koushik | India

455 | 49 | Akash Madhwal | India

456 | 49 | Amit Mishra | India

457 | 49 | Anuj Raj | India

458 | 49 | Abhijeet Saket | India

459 | 49 | Rahul Shukla | India

460 | 49 | Nuwan Thushara | Sri Lanka

461 | 50 | Mark Adnair | Ireland

462 | 50 | Hilton Cartwright | Australia

463 | 50 | Gareth Delany | Ireland

464 | 50 | Danushka Gunatilaka | Sri Lanka

465 | 50 | Anaru Kitchen | New Zealand

466 | 50 | Dhananjaya Lakshan | Sri Lanka

467 | 50 | Sisanda Magala | South Africa

468 | 50 | Kyle Mayers | West Indies

469 | 50 | Andile Phehlukwayo | South Africa

470 | 50 | Seekkuge Prasanna | Sri Lanka

471 | 50 | Raymon Reifer | West Indies

472 | 51 | Amit Ali | India

473 | 51 | Chaitanya Bishnoi | India

474 | 51 | Mayank Dagar | India

475 | 51 | Migael Pretorius | South Africa

476 | 51 | Karan Sharma | India

477 | 51 | Shivam Sharma | India

478 | 51 | Pratyush Singh | India

479 | 51 | Sanvir Singh | India

480 | 51 | Dhrushant Soni | India

481 | 51 | M Venkatesh | India

482 | 52 | Bandaru Ayyappa | India

483 | 52 | Gurnoor Singh Brar | India

484 | 52 | Akash Choudhary | India

485 | 52 | Baltej Dhanda | India

486 | 52 | Saurabh Dubey | India

487 | 52 | Mohit Jangra | India

488 | 52 | Aaqib Khan | India

489 | 52 | Ruben Trumpelmann | Namibia

490 | 52 | Brad Wheal | Scotland

491 | 52 | Lalit Yadav | India

492 | 53 | Auqib Dar | India

493 | 53 | Chirag Gandhi | India

494 | 53 | Chris Green | Australia

495 | 53 | Sijomon Joseph | India

496 | 53 | Anirudha Joshi | India

497 | 53 | Mohd. Arshad Khan | India

498 | 53 | Ansh Patel | India

499 | 53 | Shubham Sharma | India

500 | 53 | Shubham Singh | India

501 | 53 | K.Bhagath Varma | India

502 | 54 | Arpit Guleria | India

503 | 54 | Vipul Krishna | India

504 | 54 | Safvan Patel | India

505 | 54 | Chinntla Readdi | India

506 | 54 | Manish Reddy | India

507 | 54 | Ashok Sharma | India

508 | 54 | Ravi Sharma | India

509 | 54 | Shubham Singh | India

510 | 55 | Corbin Bosch | South Africa

511 | 55 | Nathan McAndrew | Australia

512 | 55 | Diwesh Pathania | India

513 | 55 | Shubham Ranjane | India

514 | 55 | Tom Rogers | Australia

515 | 55 | Johannes Smit | Namibia

516 | 55 | Sagar Trivedi | India

517 | 55 | Harsh Tyagi | India

518 | 55 | R. Vivek | India

519 | 55 | R.Sonu Yadav | India

520 | 56 | V. Athisayaraj | India

521 | 56 | Ottneil Baartman | South Africa

522 | 56 | M.B. Darshan | India

523 | 56 | V. Gowtham | India

524 | 56 | Khwezi Gumede | South Africa

525 | 56 | Liam Guthrie | Australia

526 | 56 | Liam Hatcher | Australia

527 | 57 | Jay Bista | India

528 | 57 | Saurav Chuahan | India

529 | 57 | Tajinder Dhillon | India

530 | 57 | Dikshanshu Negi | India

531 | 57 | Abhishek Raut | India

532 | 57 | K.V. Sasikanth | India

533 | 57 | Bharat Sharma | India

534 | 57 | Shivam Sharma | India

535 | 57 | Arjun Tendulkar | India

536 | 57 | Amit Yadav | India

537 | 58 | Manoj Bhandage | India

538 | 58 | Arun Chaprana | India

539 | 58 | Ajay Dev Goud | India

540 | 58 | Divyang Hinganekar | India

541 | 58 | Azim Kazi | India

542 | 58 | Sujit Nayak | India

543 | 58 | Parth Sahani | India

544 | 58 | Ashutosh Sharma | India

545 | 58 | Vivrant Sharma | India

546 | 58 | Kumar Kartikeya Singh | India

547 | 59 | Ravi Chauhan | India

548 | 59 | Shubham Garhwal | India

549 | 59 | Shafiqullah Ghafari | Afghanistan

550 | 59 | M. Mohammed | India

551 | 59 | Pulkit Narang | India

552 | 59 | Pradosh Paul | India

553 | 59 | Pushpendra Singh Rathore | India

554 | 59 | Jason Sangha | Australia

555 | 59 | Purnank Tyagi | India

556 | 59 | Samarth Vyas | India

557 | 60 | Duan Jansen | South Africa

558 | 60 | Dev Lakra | India

559 | 60 | Ajay Mandal | India

560 | 60 | Lakhan Raja | India

561 | 60 | Girinath Reddy | India

562 | 60 | Siddhant Sharma | India

563 | 60 | Matthew Short | Australia

564 | 60 | Anunay Singh | India

565 | 60 | Saurin Thakar | India

566 | 60 | Nyeem Young | West Indies

567 | 61 | Yuvraj Chaudhary | India

568 | 61 | Khizar Dafedar | India

569 | 61 | Sahil Dhiwan | India

570 | 61 | Arjit Gupta | India

571 | 61 | Mickil Jaiswal | India

572 | 61 | Ryan John | West Indies

573 | 61 | J. Kousik | India

574 | 61 | Jitender Pal | India

575 | 61 | Jonty Sidhu | India

576 | 61 | Yashovardhan Singh | India

577 | 61 | Beyers Swanepoel | South Africa

578 | 61 | Pranshu Vijayran | India

579 | 62 | Ishan Afridi | India

580 | 62 | Mohammed Afridi | India

581 | 62 | Prerit Agrawal | India

582 | 62 | Aidan Cahill | Australia

583 | 62 | Mark Deyal | West Indies

584 | 62 | Nidhish Rajagopal | India

585 | 62 | Bavanaka Sandeep | India

586 | 62 | Safyaan Sharif | Scotland

587 | 62 | Henry Shipley | New Zealand

588 | 62 | Maxwell Swaminathan | India

589 | 62 | Johan Van Dyk | South Africa

590 | 62 | Dunith Wellalage | Sri Lanka

A total of 370 Indian players and 220 overseas players will be up for grabs in what promises to be an action-packed IPL 2022 Player Auction.

IPL 2022 Auction Marquee Set

David Warner, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Pat Cummins, Quinton de Kock, Shikhar Dhawan, Faf du Plessis, Shreyas Iyer, Kagiso Rabada, and Mohammed Shami are part of the marquee set and these all have set their base price as INR 2 crore.

"Rs 2 crore is the highest reserve price and as many as 48 players have chosen to place themselves in this bracket," the BCCI said in a statement.

There are 20 players in the auction list with a reserve price of Rs 1.5 crore while 34 players are in the list of cricketers with a reserve price of Rs one crore.

IPL 2022 Auction Process

The BCCI has informed the franchises that the auction process, "will commence with the marquee set followed by a full round of capped players by specialism -- batsmen, all-rounders, wicket Keeper/batsmen, fast bowlers and spin bowlers and then move into a full specialism round of uncapped players."

RTM Cards: There will also be no Right to Match (RTM) cards this time around.

IPL 2022 Auction Notable Absentees

A notable absentee from the auction is Chris Gayle. It has been learnt that at least a couple of franchises had requested for Gayle's inclusion, however, the West Indian legend has decided to stay away from the IPL this year. There were also requests for the recall of Ben Stokes and Mitchell Starc, but no success was there on that front.

IPL 2022 Final Retention List:

CSK: Ravindra Jadeja (16 cr), MS Dhoni (12 cr), Moeen Ali (8 cr), Ruturaj Gaikwad (6 crore)

KKR: Andre Russell (12 crore, 16 crore to be deducted from purse), Varun Chakravarthy (8 crore, 12 crore to be deducted from purse), Venkatesh Iyer (8 crore), Sunil Narine (6 crore)

SRH: Kane Williamson (14 crore), Abdul Samad (4 crore), Umran Malik (4 crore)

MI: Rohit Sharma (16 crore), Jasprit Bumrah (12 crore), Suryakumar Yadav(8 crore), Kieron Pollard (6 crore)

RCB: Virat Kohli (15 crore), Glenn Maxwell (11 crore), Mohammed Siraj (7 crore)

DC: Rishabh Pant (16 crore), Axar Patel (9 crore, 12 crore to be deducted from purse), Prithvi Shaw (7.5 crore, 8 crore to be deducted from purse), Anrich Nortje (6.5 crore)

RR: Sanju Samson (14 crore), Jos Buttler (10 crore), Yashasvi Jaiswal (4 crore)

PBKS: Mayank Agarwal (12 crore, 14 crore to be deducted from purse), Arshdeep Singh (4 crore)

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (Rs 17 crore), Marcus Stoinis (Rs 9.2 crore), Ravi Bishnoi (Rs 4 crore)

Ahmedabad: Hardik Pandya (Rs 15 crore), Rashid Khan (Rs 15 crore), Shubman Gill (Rs 8 crore)



Purse remaining for all 10 franchises after IPL 2022 retention and draft picks:

CSK: Rs 42 crores

RCB: Rs 57 crores

MI: Rs 48 crores

PBKS: Rs 72 crores

DC: Rs 47.5 crores

KKR: Rs 48 crores

RR: Rs 62 crores

SRH: Rs 68 crores

LSG: Rs 58 crores

Ahmedabad: Rs 52 crores

"If every franchise were to have the maximum of 25 players in their squad, 217 players will be taken in the auction (of which up to 70 may be overseas players)," IPL in a statement said.