IPL 2022: Bowling coach Bharat Arun reveals KKR plans ahead of mega auction

IPL 2022 mega auction is upon us. A total of 590 players will be up for grabs on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru and all eyes will be on big players like Shreyas Iyer, Pat Cummins, Trent Boult and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Kolkata Knight Riders, who are considered one of the smart buyers at the auction, are ready too and one of the important decisions they need to take is who they are going to choose as captain. Not to forget, KKR have retained four players and their captain Eoin Morgan is not one of them. A few days ago head coach Brendon McCullum had shared his thoughts on how the franchise is going to go about at the mega auction. And on Wednesday (February 2), KKR's new bowling coach was chatting on their YouTube account on the strategies for the auction.

On the thought process behind picking the squad, Bharat said that KKR will not picking a team for a particular season. Chances are that IPL 2022 may be held only in one city, most likely Mumbai which has three cricket grounds or shift to South Africa. Bharat said that KKR won't be picking a squad suited for these conditions. Rather they will opt for a squad that can win games anywhere in the world, in any conditions.

He said, "You need to pick players who can adapt to different conditions. Even before the pandemic, when you picked bowlers for home conditions, you still needed them to play 7 away games in the IPL. See, with the Indian side, our goal was always to be Number 1 in any conditions. To be able to achieve that objective, I think the biggest challenge was to have bowlers who could excel and who could get to 20 wickets in all conditions. We did exactly that, and that's why we were succesful."