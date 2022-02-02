हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL

IPL 2022: Bowling coach Bharat Arun reveals KKR plans ahead of mega auction

IPL 2022 mega auction is upon us. A total of 590 players will be up for grabs on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru and all eyes will be on big players like Shreyas Iyer, Pat Cummins, Trent Boult and Yuzvendra Chahal. 

IPL 2022: Bowling coach Bharat Arun reveals KKR plans ahead of mega auction
(Source: Twitter)

IPL 2022 mega auction is upon us. A total of 590 players will be up for grabs on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru and all eyes will be on big players like Shreyas Iyer, Pat Cummins, Trent Boult and Yuzvendra Chahal. 

Kolkata Knight Riders, who are considered one of the smart buyers at the auction, are ready too and one of the important decisions they need to take is who they are going to choose as captain. Not to forget, KKR have retained four players and their captain Eoin Morgan is not one of them. A few days ago head coach Brendon McCullum had shared his thoughts on how the franchise is going to go about at the mega auction. And on Wednesday (February 2), KKR's new bowling coach was chatting on their YouTube account on the strategies for the auction. 

On the thought process behind picking the squad, Bharat said that KKR will not picking a team for a particular season. Chances are that IPL 2022 may be held only in one city, most likely Mumbai which has three cricket grounds or shift to South Africa. Bharat said that KKR won't be picking a squad suited for these conditions. Rather they will opt for a squad that can win games anywhere in the world, in any conditions. 

He said, "You need to pick players who can adapt to different conditions. Even before the pandemic, when you picked bowlers for home conditions, you still needed them to play 7 away games in the IPL. See, with the Indian side, our goal was always to be Number 1 in any conditions. To be able to achieve that objective, I think the biggest challenge was to have bowlers who could excel and who could get to 20 wickets in all conditions. We did exactly that, and that's why we were succesful."

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPLIPL 2022Indian Premier LeagueKKRBharat Arun
Next
Story

KL Rahul jumps to fourth place, Babar Azam still on top in T20I Rankings

Must Watch

PT9M28S

Bollywood Breaking: Interesting anecdote of ‘kiss’ with Salman Khan on Bigg Boss set