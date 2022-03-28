IPL 2022: THIS former Pakistan cricketer says IPL is better than PSL

The comparisons between Indian Premier League (IPL) and Pakistan Super League (PSL) keep happening every now and then.

It is a fact that most of the popular international stars play in IPL while only a few current cricketers opt for PSL. Because cricketing calendar is very pakced, players choose the league which can fetch them the most amount and here IPL beats PSL.

Also, because many international and Indian stars play in the league, the quality of cricket is better than PSL in IPL.

IPL has also been credited for giving some great talent to the national team.

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kanera is a big IPL fan too and he feels that IPL has done a lot of good to Indian cricket while PSL is not doing the same for Pakistan cricket team.

"Being a very professional event, IPL is providing so many talents to Indian cricket. And it’s getting better and better with each passing season, while PSL is doing hardly anything for Pakistan cricket. If some player performs well in PSL, the unprofessional approach of Pakistan Cricket Board mars his chances of getting into the national side,” Kaneria was quoted as saying in HT.

"IPL is a tournament in which all the cricketers want to play. You see, many players from South Africa took leave from their national side to play in the IPL. So this is turning out to be a big event every single year," he added.