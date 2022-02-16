IPL 2022: DC’s new recruit David Warner shares EMOTIONAL message for SRH skipper Kane Williamson – see pics

Australia opening batter David Warner on Wednesday said that he will miss playing cricket with Kane Williamson at SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Notably, Warner was not retained by SunRisers Hyderabad and then the left-handed batter was picked up by Delhi Capitals for Rs 6.25 crore in the IPL 2022 mega auction.

Warner posted a series of photos with Williamson on Instagram and he captioned the post as: "Going to miss my breakfast time with the Williamson's and I will miss playing cricket with you brother."

Meanwhile, Williamson will lead the Hyderabad-based franchise in the IPL 2022.

Last season, Warner was first sacked as Hyderabad skipper and then he was even excluded from the playing XI.

The IPL 2022 is slated to begin in the last week of March this year.

SRH squad for IPL 2022: Kane Williamson (c), Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Nicholas Pooran, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Karik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Romario Shepherd, Sean Abbott, R Samarth, Saurabh Dubey, Shashank Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Philips, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

DC squad for IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Abhishek Sharma, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Mandeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Vicky Ostwal, Sarfaraz Khan.