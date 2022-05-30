Matthew Wade was part of the victorious Australian team which won the T20 World Cup 2021 just a few months back in Dubai. On Sunday (May 29), Wade became just the 16th Australian cricketer to win the Indian Premier League crown. The Australian wicketkeeper-batter was part of the Gujarat Titans team which defeated Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets to win the IPL 2022 title.

The Titans achieved the victory at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in front of a world-record cricket crowd of 104,859 (the previous record was 93,013 at the MCG for the 2015 ODI World Cup final). The 34-year-old scored eight off 10 balls to finish a ‘frustrating’ two-month tournament for him personally, but he joins the list alongside Australian greats Shane Warne, Adam Gilchrist, Shane Watson, Andrew Symonds, Brett Lee and Matthew Hayden, just to name a few, to have won the world’s best domestic T20 tournament.

Having helped Australia secure their maiden men’s T20 World Cup crown last November, the wicketkeeper-batter said winning the IPL is the next best. “It’s a close to winning a World Cup as you can get,” he told SEN Radio on Monday (May 30) morning. “It was a crazy atmosphere and something I’ll never forget – 104,000 people, I didn’t think I’d ever play in front of that many.

“(It was) a different kind of feeling to a World Cup where you’ve spent a few years trying to build a team to get there but this one has got all the glitz and glamour on it, and they do it differently over in India and they put on a show. (I was) a little bit disappointed with my tournament but as a team we've played unbelievably well, we've had four or five guys that have really got going.”

Wade said he would sneak home to Hobart for two days to see his family following the IPL 2022 before he jets off to Sri Lanka for a three-match T20I series in Colombo and Kandy as Australia begin their preparations for this year’s T20 World Cup in what shapes as the Tasmanian's last assignment in national colours.

Australians who have won the IPL

2008: Shane Warne (c), Shane Watson (Rajasthan Royals)

2009: Adam Gilchrist (c), Andrew Symonds, Ryan Harris (Deccan Chargers)

2010: Matthew Hayden, Doug Bollinger (Chennai Super Kings)

2011: Mike Hussey, Doug Bollinger (2nd) (Chennai Super Kings)

2012: Brett Lee (Kolkata Knight Riders)

2013: Mitchell Johnson (Mumbai Indians)

2016: David Warner (c), Moises Henriques, Ben Cutting (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

2017: Mitchell Johnson (2nd) (Mumbai Indians)

2018: Shane Watson (2nd) (Chennai Super Kings)

2020: Nathan Coulter-Nile (Mumbai Indians)

2021: Josh Hazlewood (Chennai Super Kings)

2022: Matthew Wade (Gujarat Titans)