Gujarat Titans leg-spinner Rashid Khan cannot hide his emotions on winning the IPL 2022 trophy and it just seems like the GT bowler has fallen in love with it. GT lifted the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 trophy on Sunday (May 29) beating the Rajasthan Royals with 7 wickets in hand. Meanwhile, Yusuf Pathan, who was a member of the 2008 RR side that lifted the trophy that year was just happy to witness the IPL 2022 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium where the atmosphere was absolutely electric and catch up with his old teammates.

These and many more such moments encapsulated the magical evening as Gujarat Titans, guided by the belief that nothing is impossible, won the prestigious trophy in its first year defeating the Royals by seven wickets.

Rashid Khan posted several images of him with the trophy on social media, unable to hide his excitement as he fulfilled his dream by giving one of his best performances in an IPL season. Wishes kept pouring in from present and former cricketers who termed the Titans' victory an amazing feat.

But before the title-contest started, Punjab Kings' Liam Livingstone tweeted a poignant message, "Good luck to both teams tonight... the best two teams throughout the tournament in my opinion! @gujarat_titans vs @rajasthanroyals. may the best team win! But there will be a certain guy looking down tonight very proud of his boys in pink! #IPLFinal." The England cricketer was undoubtedly referring to the late Shane Warne, who had guided the Royals to their maiden title in 2008.

As soon as the match ended, the Titans were inundated in a sea of good wishes.

"Remember The Titans! Congratulations @hardikpandya7 and @gujarat_titans #IPLFinals," wrote Wasim Jaffer.

"What a brilliant first season for @gujarat_titans. Big big congratulations to the captain @hardikpandya7 and the team. #IPL2022," tweeted Cheteshwar Pujara.

"Congratulations @gujarat_titans for a phenomenal debut season. #IPLFinal #GTvsRR #ipl2022," wrote Mayank Agarwal.

Amid a sea of congratulations, Yusuf Pathan -- a member of the Royals side that won the IPL in 2008 -- posted an image with his former teammates and wrote, "With a few members from the 2008 @rajasthanroyals team at the world`s largest cricket stadium. Loved spending some quality time with them, strolling down the memory lane. #IPLFinals #GTvsRR."

Pathan has scored a match-defining 56 in the 2008 final against the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings.

(With IANS inputs)