We are just one game away from getting the new Indian Premier League Champion (IPL 2022). The final of IPL 2022 will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahemdabad on Sunday between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals. Both the teams finished at the top of the table in the league stage. Gujarat Titans could make history by becoming the first team to win the title in its debut season while Rajasthan Royals who last played and won the IPL final in 2008 will want to bring the cup home after 14 years-long wait.

It all boils down to this in our #SeasonOfFirsts Just a few hours away from playing at home, and here's what the Titans feel about this massive occasion! @atherenergy #AavaDe #IPLFinal pic.twitter.com/2ThJe7Jx0Z — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) May 29, 2022

Ahead of the final, there are a few key stats and player battles which could prove vital in this big game. Rajasthan Royals are riding on a brilliant batting performance by their opening batsman Jos Buttler. The English batter is in form of his life as he has hit 800 plus runs in 16 games this season which also includes four centuries.

The RR opener will be up against Gujarat Titans premier leg-spinner Rashid Khan. The Afghan spinner has taken 18 wickets in 15 games this season. Even though the opposition team tent to play him with respect and try not to lose wickets against him, Rashid has had the better of many key batsmen from the opposition camp. Rashid has even managed to keep Sanju Samson quiet. RR captain has scored 73 runs off 77 balls by Rashid, while the leggy has dismissed him 1 time.

Jos Buttler vs Rashid Khan

Matches - 8

Runs - 25

Wickets - 4

SR - 61

Sixes - 0

Boundaries - 0

Shimron Hetmyer vs Rashid Khan

Rajasthan Royals Shimron Hetmyer has experienced the upper hand over Rashid Khan in the shortest format of the game. Hetmyer has managed to score 42 runs off 27 balls by Rashid, while the leggy has dismissed him 2 times. The southpaw has scored at a strike rate of 140 against the leggie.

GT vs RR Head-To-Head

Matches: 2

Gujarat Titans win - 2

Rajasthan Royals win - 0

No Results - 0

GT vs RR last meeting

Sanju Samson's side faced seven-wicket defeat against Gujarat Titans in their last encounter at the Eden Garden in Kolkata on May 24.

Gujarat Eyeing Mumbai's record

Mumbai Indians are the only side in the history of IPL to win the title after finishing at the top of the points table in the league stage.

Rajasthan to win IPL 2022?

The side that finished second on the points table in the league stage won the IPL seven times since 2011. They beat the side finishing first in the final on as many as six occasions.

Gujarat Titans riding on luck

Gujarat Titans won eight matches in IPL 2022 while chasing. All these eight matches were won in the last over of the game. No side has previously won more than five games in a season chasing in the final over.

Most Sixes by team - Rajasthan Royals

Sanju Samson's side has hit the most sixes by a team in the season while Hardik Pandya's side has hit the most fours, two more than Rajasthan. Even though GT have many big hitters in the squad, they have hit just 75 sixes this season which is the lowest by any team.

Buttler on the top

With a century in the last game, Jos Buttler has 194 runs in playoffs which is the most by any batsman in the history of IPL. Buttler currently sits third in the list of most runs in a single IPL - 824.