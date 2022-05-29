Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans will cross swords with Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2022 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahemdabad on Sunday. In their inaugural edition of the season Gujarat emerged as the best team in the league stage by topping the tables and becoming the first team to qualify for the final while on the other hand, Rajasthan bounced back after losing Qualifier 1 to book their spot in the summit clash.

Let's look back at this #SeasonOfFirsts from the of our captain! In this special chat, #PapaPandya talks about things that make a team tick in a high pressure format #SeasonOfFirsts #AavaDe pic.twitter.com/Gocc9kPNq3 — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) May 29, 2022

Alzarri Joseph in IPL 2022

Matches - 9

Wickets - 7

ECO - 8.80

AVG - 37.71

SR - 25

Talking about the chances that both teams would look to make, GT could look to bring back New Zealand pacer Lokie Ferguson in place of Alzarri Joseph. The pitch at Ahemdabad assisted pacers in the Eliminator and the extra pace of Lokie Ferguson might help Gujarat if they are bowling first.

14 long years later… Coming for you. pic.twitter.com/s6HgwzIEjO — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 28, 2022

Lokie Ferguson in IPL 2022

Matches - 12

Wickets - 12

ECO - 9

AVG - 33.75

SR - 22.33

On the other hand, Rajasthan will look to go with the same playing XI unless there are any injuries in the squad. Their pacer Trent Boult and Prasidh Krishna have done exceptionally well while Obed McCoy is coming into this game after an excellent performance in the last one. R Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal were wicketless in the last game but the duo has the ability to change the game on it's head.

Predicted Playing XI

Rajasthan Royals XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal

Gujarat Titans XI: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, R Sai Kishore, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal

Full Squads

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch, Navdeep Saini, KC Cariappa, Daryl Mitchell, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal

Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Pradeep Sangwan, Varun Aaron, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Abhinav Manohar, Lockie Ferguson, Darshan Nalkande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Sai Sudharsan, Noor Ahmad