हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2022

IPL 2022 Final GT vs RR Predicted Playing XI: Will Pandya bring back Ferguson in GT XI?, Samson to field unchanged RR XI

Rajasthan will look to go with the same playing XI unless there are any injuries in the squad. 

IPL 2022 Final GT vs RR Predicted Playing XI: Will Pandya bring back Ferguson in GT XI?, Samson to field unchanged RR XI
Source/Twitter

Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans will cross swords with Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2022 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahemdabad on Sunday. In their inaugural edition of the season Gujarat emerged as the best team in the league stage by topping the tables and becoming the first team to qualify for the final while on the other hand, Rajasthan bounced back after losing Qualifier 1 to book their spot in the summit clash. 

Alzarri Joseph in IPL 2022

Matches - 9

Wickets - 7

ECO - 8.80

AVG - 37.71

SR - 25

Talking about the chances that both teams would look to make, GT could look to bring back New Zealand pacer Lokie Ferguson in place of Alzarri Joseph. The pitch at Ahemdabad assisted pacers in the Eliminator and the extra pace of Lokie Ferguson might help Gujarat if they are bowling first. 

Lokie Ferguson in IPL 2022

Matches - 12

Wickets - 12

ECO - 9

AVG - 33.75

SR - 22.33

On the other hand, Rajasthan will look to go with the same playing XI unless there are any injuries in the squad. Their pacer Trent Boult and Prasidh Krishna have done exceptionally well while Obed McCoy is coming into this game after an excellent performance in the last one. R Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal were wicketless in the last game but the duo has the ability to change the game on it's head. 

Predicted Playing XI

Rajasthan Royals XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal 

Gujarat Titans XI: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, R Sai Kishore, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal

Full Squads

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch, Navdeep Saini, KC Cariappa, Daryl Mitchell, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal

Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Pradeep Sangwan, Varun Aaron, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Abhinav Manohar, Lockie Ferguson, Darshan Nalkande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Sai Sudharsan, Noor Ahmad

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2022Gujarat Titansrajasthan royalsGT vs RRIPL 2022 final
Next
Story

IPL 2022 Final GT vs RR: Yuzvendra Chahal says he would have scored 1600 runs if he was opener instead of Jos Buttler

Must Watch

PT12M21S

Drone shot down in Jammu's Kathua