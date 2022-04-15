Australian cricket team all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, who was bought by Delhi Capitals (DC) at the IPL 2022 Mega Auction, has returned to the squad ahead of the match vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

This is a big news for DC as having a solid all-rounder like Marsh is a huge plus.

Delhi have blown hot and cold in the tournament so far. They lost two back-to-back matches after winning the first match vs Mumbai Indians but they pulled things back a bit with win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Marsh is expected to play the game vs RCB in place of West Indian Rovman Powell who is looking in bad form at the moment.

Not to forget, Marsh was the Player of the Match at the T20 World Cup 2021 between Australia and New Zealand. His knock of 77 balls off 50 balls included6 fours and 4 sixes and paved way for Australia's maiden title win.

Marsh also provide a handy bowling option as he can chip in with 2 to 3 overs in the middle overs, playing the same role as Marscus Stoinis in LSG, Kieron Pollard in MI and Hardik Pandya in GT.

DC head coach Ricky Ponting had earlier said that Marsh will return to action post his hip injury, on April 10. He had sustained this injury before the ODIs vs Pakistan last month. However, he could not recover in time and now with Marsh hitting the nets, things are looking solid for DC.