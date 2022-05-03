हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2022

IPL 2022: KKR's Rinku Singh wrote '50 not-out' on his hand before playing match-winning knock vs RR - WATCH

KKR star Rinku Singh smashed an unbeaten 23-ball 42 laced with six boundaries and a maximum as he and Nitish Rana (48*) chased down a 153-run target with ease for a seven-wicket victory against RR.

IPL 2022: KKR&#039;s Rinku Singh wrote &#039;50 not-out&#039; on his hand before playing match-winning knock vs RR - WATCH
File image (Source: Twitter)

Kolkata Knight Riders' Rinku Singh was determined to score big runs against Rajasthan Royals on Monday as the Player of the Match had written the score on his palm even before the start of the tie.

Rinku Singh smashed an unbeaten 23-ball 42 laced with six boundaries and a maximum as he and Nitish Rana (48*) chased down a 153-run target with ease for a seven-wicket victory against RR.

Rinku, who was adjudged as the man of the match, was seen in a conversation with Nitish Rana after the win. In a video posted by iplt20.com, Rinku told Nitish that he had written '50 not-out' on his palm because he had a feeling that he will be the player of the match. Watch the video here:

"I was getting a feel that I will score runs and get Player of the Match today. And I wrote 50 runs on my hand," he said.

"I was waiting for my opportunity for the last five years," added the Aligarh-based player.

Talking about what song the trio of Rinku, Nitish and Andre Russell has been grooving to lately. The 24-year-old revealed the song name which he constantly keeps humming. He said "Majhe Aale by AP Dhillon."

KKR were back to winning ways in the IPL 2022 after registering a victory against RR by 7 wickets at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh stitched a match-winning partnership which changed the momentum of the game as KKR sealed a crucial win.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2022KKRRinku SinghRR
Next
Story

GT vs PBKS IPL 2022 Live cricket score: GT lose 7 wickets

Must Watch

PT4M8S

Khabren Khatakhat: Hearing on Navneet Rana's bail plea on May 4