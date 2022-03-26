IPL 2022: Legends MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli catch up at practice session, WATCH

MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli are two modern-day legends in cricket without a doubt. For the first time in decades, both Dhoni and Kohli will not be leading their respective franchises Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

While Kohli gave up RCB’s captaincy after IPL 2021, Dhoni decided to give up CSK’s leadership on Thursday (March 24) – just a couple of days before IPL 2022 opener against Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday (March 26). The duo were seen for the first time together this season when they turned up for practice at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Friday (March 25).

In a video, which has now gone viral, Kohli can be seen walking towards Dhoni, before giving him a warm hug. The official Twitter page of the RCB also shared pictures of the duo with the caption reading: “Just a couple of LEGENDS catching up at practice.”

Kohli and Dhoni are known to share a great bond and the duo never hold back while praising each other. Soon after Dhoni stepped down as CSK skipper on March 24, Kohli took to social media and penned a heartfelt note for the former Indian captain. “Legendary captaincy tenure in yellow skip. A chapter fans will never forget. Respect always,” wrote Kohli while sharing a picture of him hugging the 40-year-old.

Virat and Dhoni share a unique bond. It was under Dhoni that Kohli made his international debut and rose as a player. And then Kohli later was handed over the captaincy in all three formats by Dhoni. In fact, Dhoni played a couple of years under his leadership.

They used to become rivals during IPL but their genuine respect for each other never took a back seat. This bromance was felt by most of the fans on social media, including Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, who recently featured in film 83.

Ranveer reacted to the post put up by Kohli on his Instagram handle. He made a comment, where he wrote: “Ek mera dil hai, ek meri jaan hai (One is my heart, one is my life).”