हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cricket

'Emotional' Ranveer Singh's comment on Kohli’s heartwarming post for Dhoni, check here

MS Dhoni shocked the cricketing world with his announcement to quit the CSK captaincy on Thursday (March 25) before the first game vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Mumbai. 

&#039;Emotional&#039; Ranveer Singh&#039;s comment on Kohli’s heartwarming post for Dhoni, check here
Source: Twitter

MS Dhoni shocked the cricketing world with his announcement to quit the CSK captaincy on Thursday (March 25) before the first game vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Mumbai. 

Since this announcement, many current and former cricketers reacted to the news, including former RCB captain Virat Kohli. 

Kohli shared a heartwarming post on his social media, writing: "Legendary captaincy tenure in yellow skip. A chapter fans will never forget. Respect always." 

Virat and MS' share a unique bond. It was under Dhoni that Kohli made his international debut and rose as a player. And then Kohli later was handed over the captaincy in all three formats by Dhoni. In fact, Dhoni played a couple of years under his leadership. 

They used to become rivals during IPL but their genuine respect for each other never took a back seat. 

This bromance was felt by most of the fans on social media, including Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, who recently featured in film 83. 

Ranveer reacted to the post put up by Kohli on his Instagram handle. 

He made a comment, where he wrote: "Ek mera dil hai, ek meri jaan hai (One is my heart, one is my life)."

The fans started liking this comment of his. Not to forget, Ranveer is a big sports fan, especially cricket and football. In cricket, he of course supports the Indian team and in football, he is a big fan of Arsenal, the Premier League club. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CricketIPL 2022Virat KohliChennai Super KingsCSKMS DhoniRanveer Singh
Next
Story

IPL Full Schedule 2022: Check IPL 2022 Date, Time, Fixtures, Teams, Venue details here

Must Watch

PT15M19S

Yogi Adityanath Oath Taking Ceremony: 50 Unheard Stories About Yogi