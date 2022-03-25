'Emotional' Ranveer Singh's comment on Kohli’s heartwarming post for Dhoni, check here

MS Dhoni shocked the cricketing world with his announcement to quit the CSK captaincy on Thursday (March 25) before the first game vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Mumbai.

Since this announcement, many current and former cricketers reacted to the news, including former RCB captain Virat Kohli.

Kohli shared a heartwarming post on his social media, writing: "Legendary captaincy tenure in yellow skip. A chapter fans will never forget. Respect always."

Legendary captaincy tenure in yellow skip. A chapter fans will never forget. Respect always. ___ @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/cz5AWkJV9S — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 24, 2022

Virat and MS' share a unique bond. It was under Dhoni that Kohli made his international debut and rose as a player. And then Kohli later was handed over the captaincy in all three formats by Dhoni. In fact, Dhoni played a couple of years under his leadership.

They used to become rivals during IPL but their genuine respect for each other never took a back seat.

This bromance was felt by most of the fans on social media, including Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, who recently featured in film 83.

Ranveer reacted to the post put up by Kohli on his Instagram handle.

He made a comment, where he wrote: "Ek mera dil hai, ek meri jaan hai (One is my heart, one is my life)."

The fans started liking this comment of his. Not to forget, Ranveer is a big sports fan, especially cricket and football. In cricket, he of course supports the Indian team and in football, he is a big fan of Arsenal, the Premier League club.