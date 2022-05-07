हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022

WATCH: LSG to wear 'special jersey' dedicated to mothers in game vs KKR

WATCH: LSG to wear &#039;special jersey&#039; dedicated to mothers in game vs KKR
Source: Twitter

Lucknow Super Giants will look to continue winning momentum when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the evening game on May 7, Saturday. 

LSG are currently played at second spot in the points table with 14 points from 10 games and would be looking to inch closer to the playoffs berth. 

In Match 53 of IPL 2022 vs KKR, they will have play with an extra motivation as they will be wearing a special jersey. 

LSG revealed on social media that players will be wearing a jersey with the name of the cricketers' mothers on the back. LSG are dedicating it to all the mothers of the world on the occasion of Mother's Day, which is celebrated on May 8 every year. 

Watch the jerseys below:

KL Rahul will only hope that he continues his good form in the tournament. 

He has amassed 451 runs in 10 games so far an average of 56.38 and strike-rate of 145.01.

Speaking about what is the reason behind Rahul's brilliant run, former India player Suresh Raina said that it is his mindset.

"KL (Rahul) is in the best mindset right now, he`s batting with a very positive mindset. He is playing some amazing shots which proves that he is in the best phase of his career. He is trying a few new things as well this season (in his batting). He plays with the mind of the bowlers and traps them. He forces the bowlers to bowl in the areas which are his strong zones and constructs his innings accordingly. It is really commendable to see him bat like this," said Raina on Cricket Live show on Star Sports.

