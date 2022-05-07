हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022

IPL 2022: Ahead of LSG vs KKR, Suresh Raina makes a BIG statement on KL Rahul

IPL 2022: Ahead of LSG vs KKR, Suresh Raina makes a BIG statement on KL Rahul
Source: Twitter

Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul has been one of the most consistent players in IPL. For the past 3 seasons, Rahul has been consistently crossing the 400-mark easily. 

This year too, the LSG captain has made 451 runs in 10 matches at an average of 56.38 and strike-rate of 145.01.

"KL (Rahul) is in the best mindset right now, he`s batting with a very positive mindset. He is playing some amazing shots which proves that he is in the best phase of his career. He is trying a few new things as well this season (in his batting). He plays with the mind of the bowlers and traps them. He forces the bowlers to bowl in the areas which are his strong zones and constructs his innings accordingly. It is really commendable to see him bat like this," said Raina on Cricket Live show on Star Sports.

Raina added that KL Rahul can adjust beautifully according to the situation and can switch gears quickly and that captaincy has made him a better batter.

"KL Rahul is trying to play captaincy innings this year. He can be aggressive from the word go and he`s capable of starting his innings with a six but he is curbing his instincts in order to play long and impactful knocks."

"He has all the shots in his arsenal, he can play sweep shots, he can pull shots, and he plays those cut shots brilliantly but the reason why he`s taking his time into the middle is to prolong his innings. He can take risks as there are many good batsmen in his team but he`s looking to bat with the responsibility and lead his side from the front."

LSG take on KKR in Match 53 of IPL 2022 in the evening game on May 7. And Rahul has the opportunity to cross the 500-mark. 

