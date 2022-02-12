IPL 2022 mega auction: Delhi Capitals getting David Warner for Rs 6.25 cr is 'Sarojini Nagar market-level bargain,' says Wasim Jaffer

Australia's swashbuckling batter David Warner was picked by Delhi Capitals (DC) for INR 6.25 crore in the IPL 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru on Saturday. However, former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer, who is known for his humorous posts on social media, has given Warner's price a different twist.

Jaffer feels that the franchise got the Aussie opener cheap and compared it to a "Sarojini Nagar market-level bargain".

"Delhi people are known to strike a bargain, but getting David Warner for just 6.25cr is a Sarojini Nagar market level bargain #IPLAuction2022 #IPL2022," Jaffer wrote on social media platform Koo.

Jaffer's post immediately got attention and a user termed it "the biggest heist of this" auction.

The user wrote, "It's a heist! Delhi pulled off the biggest heist of this #IPLAuction."

Here's how netizens reacted to DC getting Warner:

What a freaking steal pic.twitter.com/SPjB8tq7Ga — Rahul Sharma (@CricFnatic) February 12, 2022

David Warner after shifting from Hyderabad to Delhi pic.twitter.com/9zTmFS4RTB — Sagar (@sagarcasm) February 12, 2022

I think David Warner is a steal at 6.25 while Hetmyer will be laughing till tomorrow at 8.5. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 12, 2022

David Warner to play for @DelhiCapitals great pick at almost peanut price for a great player …Big Match Winner well done Delhi — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 12, 2022

David Warner leaving SRH camp : pic.twitter.com/TIop6K8q7T — Savage (@arcomedys) February 12, 2022

Warner was released by SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) after a disappointing IPL 2021 season which also saw him stripped of the team's captaincy. But the opener bounced back brilliantly and played a crucial role in Australia's T20 World Cup glory last year.

I can’t wait to get back to where it all started https://t.co/yd5MCk7IDB — David Warner (@davidwarner31) February 12, 2022

The 35-year-old had a base price of INR 2 crore. Warner also started his IPL career with Delhi Daredevils, who changed their name to Delhi Capitals in December 2018.

Notably, DC retained four players - Rishabh Pant (Rs 16 crore), Axar Patel (Rs 9 crore), Prithvi Shaw (Rs 7.5 crore), and Anrich Nortje (Rs 6.5 crore), ahead of the mega auction. The team will be led by Pant.

DC finished third in 2019 under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer and in 2020 made it to their maiden IPL final where they lost to Mumbai Indians. Thanks to these good shows, their popularity has only increased among the fans and in the upcoming season, they will look to get that elusive title that their fans are waiting for