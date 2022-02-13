हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Japsrit Bumrah and Jofra Archer come together at MI and Twitter explodes with memes

England pacer Jofra Archer was acquired by Mumbai Indians for Rs 8 crore during the accelerated part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction on Sunday.

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Japsrit Bumrah and Jofra Archer come together at MI and Twitter explodes with memes
Source: Twitter

England pacer Jofra Archer was acquired by Mumbai Indians for Rs 8 crore during the accelerated part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction on Sunday.

MI owner opened up during the break at the IPL 2022 Mega Auction over why the MI franchise went after him and got him eventually for a sum of Rs 8 crore. 

He said, "Jofra has been a player Mahela gave first professional debut to. So happy to get them together. Very happy for Jof and Boom to make for a lethal attack.

Akash also felt happy to get Tymal Mills for Rs 1.5 crore. He said, "Yeah, we thought he would go for a lot more. Mahela coaches him at The Hundred. He is a fix we have for this season. Absolutely he is going to partner pollard for us. 

As soon as it was announced that Archer will play for Mumbai and bowl alongside Jasprit Bumrah, Twitter exploded with many memes. 

Here are some of them: 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPLIPL 2022IPL 2022 mega auctionJofra ArcherJasprit BumrahMumbai IndiansMI
Next
Story

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: 'Simon Katich joined SRH just for Kaviya Maran', Twitter cannot stop praising Sunrisers CEO

Must Watch

PT8M34S

Badhir News: Voting will be held in UP for the second phase tomorrow