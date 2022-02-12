IPL 2022 mega auction: Purple Cap winner Harshal Patel strikes it rich, Suresh Raina goes unsold

Team India all-rounder and Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 Purple Cap winner Harshal Patel was acquired by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for Rs 10.75 crore in the ongoing IPL 2022 mega auction on Saturday (February 12). A bidding war for Harshal took place between RCB, and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), and in the end, the player went to the former.

Nitish Rana was picked up by KKR for Rs 8 crore while West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder was bought by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 8.75 crore. Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan remained unsold as no franchise showed interest in him along with former India batter Suresh Raina. India batter Manish Pandey was picked by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 4.6 crore.

Windies left-handed batter Shimron Hetmyer was bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 8.5 crore. India batter Robin Uthappa was acquired by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for Rs 2 crore.

England opening batter Jason Roy was acquired by Gujarat Titans for Rs 2 crore. Proteas player David Miller went unsold in the auction as there were no takers for him, however, he might be picked up in the accelerated auction which will take place later on.

India opening batter Devdutt Padikkal was sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 7.75 crore, while former Australia captain Steve Smith went unsold in the auction. West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo was picked up by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 4.4 crore.

Rs 2 crore is the highest reserve price and as many as 48 players chose to place themselves in this bracket. There are 20 players on the auction list with a reserve price of Rs 1.5 crore while 34 players are on the list of cricketers with a reserve price of Rs 1 crore.

A total of 377 Indian players and 223 overseas players are up for grabs in what promises to be an action-packed IPL 2022 Player Auction in Bengaluru.

(with ANI inputs)