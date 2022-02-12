हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2022

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: West Indies batter Shimron Hetmyer joins Rajasthan Royals for Rs 8.50 crore

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: West Indies hitter Shimron Hetmyer was bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 8.50 crore.

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: West Indies batter Shimron Hetmyer joins Rajasthan Royals for Rs 8.50 crore
Shimron Hetmyer. (Source: Twitter)

West Indies star batter Shimron Hetmyer was acquired by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 8.50 crore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction on Saturday (February 12). Earlier in the day, Ravichandran Ashwin was acquired by Rajasthan Royals as the auction began in the afternoon.The IPL 2022 mega auction is being held in Bengaluru and it is a two-day event that will get over on Sunday.

Also, Jason Roy was sold to Gujarat Titans for his base price of Rs 2 crore.Meanwhile, South Africa batter Faf du Plessis was picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for Rs 7 crore.

Lucknow Super Giants picked up Quinton de Kock for Rs 6.75 crore.A total of 600 cricketers will go under the hammer in the auction that will be held on Saturday and Sunday.

INR 2 crore is the highest reserve price and as many as 48 players chose to place themselves in this bracket. There are 20 players on the auction list with a reserve price of INR 1.5 crore while 34 players are on the list of cricketers with a reserve price of INR 1 crore.

A total of 377 Indian players and 223 overseas players are up for grabs in what promises to be an action-packed IPL 2022 Player Auction in Bengaluru.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2022IPL Mega auction 2022Shimron Hetmyerrajasthan royals
Next
Story

Lucknow Super Giants full squad IPL 2022 mega auction: Check LSG team, auction updates and players list

Must Watch

PT11M36S

News Rush: Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya exclusive on UP elections