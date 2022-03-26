IPL 2022: Neeraj Chopra attends opening game between CSK vs KKR, check pic

IPL 2022 started off with the game between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Wankhede cricket stadium in Mumbai.

KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bowl first on Saturday. This match is a momentous occasion as the 15th edition of the IPL is welcoming fans back to the stadiums.

The IPL 2022 matches will be played across stadiums in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune with an audience occupancy rate of 25 per cent as per COVID-19 protocols.

At the opening game, in attendance was Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra. The javelin thrower who finished with the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 in August, was honoured by BCCI along with rest of the Olympic medal winners from India.

Chennai Super Kings XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja(c), Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w), Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, and Tushar Deshpande.

Kolkata Knight Riders XI: Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings(w), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Jackson, Umesh Yadav, Shivam Mavi, and Varun Chakaravarthy. (ANI)