IPL 2022: Pat Cummins scores fastest fifty vs MI, KKR owner Shah Rukh Khan goes ‘Wow, PAT DIYE CHAKKE’

Australia’s Test captain and Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Pat Cummins made a sensational entry to Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season, smashing a record-breaking fifty against five-time champions Mumbai Indians at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Wednesday (April 6). Cummins equaled KL Rahul’s record of fastest-ever fifty in IPL, reaching the landmark in 14 balls, which even had KKR owner and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan raving.

SRK couldn’t stop going ‘ga-ga’ over Cummins on social media after KKR’s incredible five-wicket win over MI with 4 overs to spare. After the match, West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell celebrated Cummins's blistering innings by dancing around him. The video of Russell dancing soon went viral. Shah Rukh also shared the screenshot of Russell dancing on his Instagram to praise Cummins batting.

SRK wrote on Instagram, “Wow again!!! @kkriders boys!! @patcummins30 I want to dance like @ar12russell & hug u like the whole team did. Wow well done KKR and what else is there to say!!!…’PAT’ DIYE CHAKKE!!!”

Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder Daniel Sams created an unwanted record in the IPL 2022 match played against Kolkata Knight Right Riders (KK) at Maharashtra Cricket Stadium in Pune. Sams was smashed for 35 runs in his third over by Cummins. Sams joined Harshal Patel in the unwanted list of the most expensive overs in the IPL history.

Sams bowled the second most expensive over in the IPL 2022 giving 35 runs during the match against KKR. Two Indian players – Prasanth Parameswaran and Harshal Patel – are at the top of the unwanted list. Both these players gave 37 runs each in their over. Parameswaran was smashed for 37 runs in the match against RCB in 2011, while Patel was smashed for 37 runs by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ravindra Jadeja in 2021.

The other players in the list are – Ravi Bopara and Parwinder Awana. Bopara was clobbered for 33 runs in one over in 2010 during a match against KKR in 2010, while Awana also leaked 33 runs in a match against CSK in 2014.

Most expensive overs in IPL history…

37 - Harshal Patel (RCB vs CSK) 2021

37 - Prashanth Parmeswaran (Kochi Tuskers Kerala vs) 2011

35 - Daniel Sams (MI vs KKR) 2022

33 - Parwinder Awana (Punjab Kings vs CSK) 2014

33 - Ravi Bopara (Punjab Kings vs KKR) 2010

31 - Rahul Sharma (Pune Warriors India vs RCB) 2012