हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2022

IPL 2022: Pat Cummins smashes 56 off 15 balls to equal KL Rahul's record of fastest IPL fifty to lead KKR to win vs MI

Australia all-rounder Pat Cummins played the innings of his life as he smashed an unbeaten 56 off just 15 balls to lead Kolkata Knight Riders to a five-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians, who lost their third straight game in the IPL 2022 on Wednesday (April 6).

IPL 2022: Pat Cummins smashes 56 off 15 balls to equal KL Rahul&#039;s record of fastest IPL fifty to lead KKR to win vs MI
KKR all-rounder Pat Cummins (Source: KKR/ Twitter)

Australia all-rounder Pat Cummins played the innings of his life as he smashed an unbeaten 56 off just 15 balls to lead Kolkata Knight Riders to a five-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians, who lost their third straight game in the IPL 2022 on Wednesday (April 6).

Notably, during his swashbuckling innings, Cummins equalled the record for the fastest fifty ever in the Indian Premier League by completing his half-century in just 14 balls.

Cummins scored 35 off compatriot Daniel Sams' bowling in the 16th over, to take Kolkata over the line with four overs to spare. His innings consisted of four fours and six sixes.

Fastest 50s in IPL (balls faced)

  • 14 KL Rahul vs DC Mohali 2018
  • 14 Pat Cummins vs MI Pune 2022 *
  • 15 Yusuf Pathan vs SRH Kolkata 2014
  • 15 Sunil Narine vs RCB Bengaluru 2017

Pat Cummins last 3 inngs vs MI

  • 33(12)
  • 53*(36)
  • 56*(15) --- today

Most expensive overs in IPL

  • 37 P Parameshwaran vs RCB in 2011
  • 37 Harshal Patel vs CSK in 2021
  • 35 Daniel Sams vs KKR in 2022 *
  • 33 Ravi Bopara vs KKR in 2010
  • 33 Parwinder Awana vs CSK in 2014

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2022Pat CumminsMumbai IndiansKolkata Knight Riders
Next
Story

Ban Vada Pao till he is captain: MI's Rohit Sharma BRUTALLY trolled after failing to score big vs KKR

Must Watch

PT6M27S

Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Voting in UNGA to be held tomorrow, watch 50 big news