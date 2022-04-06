IPL 2022: Pat Cummins smashes 56 off 15 balls to equal KL Rahul's record of fastest IPL fifty to lead KKR to win vs MI

Australia all-rounder Pat Cummins played the innings of his life as he smashed an unbeaten 56 off just 15 balls to lead Kolkata Knight Riders to a five-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians, who lost their third straight game in the IPL 2022 on Wednesday (April 6).

Notably, during his swashbuckling innings, Cummins equalled the record for the fastest fifty ever in the Indian Premier League by completing his half-century in just 14 balls.

Cummins scored 35 off compatriot Daniel Sams' bowling in the 16th over, to take Kolkata over the line with four overs to spare. His innings consisted of four fours and six sixes.

Fastest 50s in IPL (balls faced)

14 KL Rahul vs DC Mohali 2018

14 Pat Cummins vs MI Pune 2022 *

15 Yusuf Pathan vs SRH Kolkata 2014

15 Sunil Narine vs RCB Bengaluru 2017

Pat Cummins last 3 inngs vs MI

33(12)

53*(36)

56*(15) --- today

