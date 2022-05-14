Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw has missed three consecutive games in IPL 2022 due to high fever.

The top-order batter was admitted to hospital a week back and has undergone several tests to understand a reason for it.

A few days ago, DC assistant coach Shane Watson had provided an update on his illness, saying he may not be available for a next games.

"It’s not looking great. I don’t know exactly his diagnosis but he’s had this underlying fever for the last two weeks now which they have to really get to the bottom of to find out exactly what it was. I don’t know exactly what the diagnosis is but it’s not looking great for him to be available for us for the last few games,"Watson told the Grade Cricketer Podcast.

However, as per a Times of India report, Shaw is expected to join the squad by Monday (May 16).

Ohhh No. Prithvi Shaw Admitted In Hospital With High Fever. Get Well Soon Bro __ pic.twitter.com/bi696YNntV — Vaibhav Bhola __ (@VibhuBhola) May 8, 2022

"When they play their next game against the Punjab Kings on Monday evening, Shaw is very likely to be available," a source close to the know of things told the newspaper.

While there is no confirmation yet from the Delhi Capitals camp, this news will give a hige relief to Shaw and DC fans.

DC are playing Punjab Kings in May 16 clash at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai.

Both of these teams need a win in this contest, otherwise they will be knocked out of the tournament. DC will be hoping Shaw is fit and he is a key player at the top of the batting order.

He has scored 259 runs in nine games that he featured for Delhi this season. He has scored two fifties in this season as well.