Delhi Capitals assistant coach Shane Watson provided an update on opener Prithvi Shaw's health. Shaw has been unavailable for the last three games for DC due to fever. He even left the bio-bubble and has been hospitalised. Watson feels that Shaw might not play the reaming games of the IPL 2022.

“It’s not looking great. I don’t know exactly his diagnosis but he’s had this underlying fever for the last two weeks now which they have to really get to the bottom of to find out exactly what it was. I don’t know exactly what the diagnosis is but it’s not looking great for him to be available for us for the last few games,” Watson told the Grade Cricketer Podcast.

Ohhh No. Prithvi Shaw Admitted In Hospital With High Fever. Get Well Soon Bro pic.twitter.com/bi696YNntV — Vaibhav Bhola (@VibhuBhola) May 8, 2022

Delhi are desperately searching for an opening partner for inform David Warner. They tried Mandeep Singh but he failed miserably and in the last game KS Bharat opened the batting with Warner, where he was sent back by Trent Boult for a second-ball duck.

“It’s a big shame because he is an incredibly skilful young batter taking the best bowlers in the world down a lot of the time. So it’s a big loss for us to not have him. But hopefully, he gets back to full health quickly. But yeah, the last couple of weeks he has been under the weather. Hopefully, he gets back to full health soon but it’s not going to be in time for the minimum last few games of Delhi Capitals,” he added.

Delhi are still alive in the race for playoffs. Shaw's unavailability has hurt Delhi in recent games. The opener has scored 259 runs in nine games that he featured for Delhi this season. He has scored two fifties in this season as well.