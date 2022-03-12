IPL 2022: RCB to announce new captain today at THIS time – check details

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are the last one of the 10 Indian Premier League (IPL) team who are yet to finalise a captain ahead of the 2022 season. The IPL 2022 season will get underway on March 26 with defending champions Chennai Super Kings taking on Kolkata Knight Riders.

The RCB will play their first match on March 27 against Mayank Agarwal-led Punjab Kings. But the question on every fan’s mind is who will lead RCB.

Well, the good news for fans is that the RCB is set to announce their new skipper on Saturday (March 12) at 3:45 pm IST. The franchise will make the announcement during a press conference. RCB will also launch their new jersey on Saturday at the newly launched RCB Bar & Cafe.

Notably, Virat Kohli stepped down as RCB captain after IPL 2021 and since then the post has been left vacant.

Meanwhile, RCB’s new recruit Faf du Plessis is set to be announced as the skipper. Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell was favourite to be named as Kohli’s replacement but RCB have decided to go with Du Plessis.

It’s almost time for you to head to Museum Cross Road, Church Street, 12th Man Army! It’s #RCBUnbox DAY! PS: IT’S FREE ENTRY FOR ALL! #PlayBold #UnboxTheBold #ForOur12thMan pic.twitter.com/wZBRXRKZ9X — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 12, 2022

Maxwell’s unavailability for the first three matches in IPL 2022 went against him. Despite not being named in the white-ball series against Pakistan, Cricket Australia barred all centrally contracted players from competing in the IPL until April 5, meaning the NOC will only be applicable from April 6.

Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis got the nod ahead of Maxwell as a result. The former CSK opener has vast experience of captaincy having led the team in all three formats including in the World Cup. Du Plessis was the top-scorer for MS Dhoni’s CSK in the IPL 2021 final against KKR and was a guaranteed starter in Chennai. Du Plessis will have his place sealed in RCB’s Playing XI as an opener, opening the door to take over the charge.

Royal Challengers Bangalore full squad for IPL 2022: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Faf du Plessis, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Finn Allen, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Jason Behrendorff, Chama Milind, Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mahipal Lomror, Sherfane Rutherford, Suyash Prabhudesai, Aneeshwar Gautam, David Willey, Luvnith Sisodia, Siddharth Kaul