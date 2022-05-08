हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Delhi Capitals

IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant roasted by DC fans after massive 91-run loss vs MS Dhoni's CSK

The Delhi Capitals find themselves in a spot of bother after a massive 91-run loss to MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings in Match 55 of IPL 2022. 

Source: Twitter

The Delhi Capitals find themselves in a spot of bother after a massive 91-run loss to MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings in Match 55 of IPL 2022. 

Rishabh Pant's side have 5 wins from 11 matches and now need to win all their remaining 3 matches to stay in hunt for the playoffs. Their 91-run loss however has dented their NRR. 

Pant was, particularly, trolled by DC fans for they felt he showed no maturity with the bat in hand and kept on playing bad shots to eventually get out. 

Here's how fans reacted:

Sent in to bat, CSK posted 208 for 6 with Devon Conway top-scoring with a 49-ball 87 while Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube contributed 41 and 32 respectively.
For DC, Anrich Nortje was the most successful bowler with figures of 3/42 while Khaleel Ahmed took two wickets.
In reply, DC were all out for 117 in 17.4 overs with Mitchell Marsh top-scoring with 25 off 20 balls.
For CSK, Moeen Ali took three wickets while Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh and Dwayne Bravo got two each.

