8 May 2022, 23:18 PM How can Chennai Super Kings qualify for IPL 2022 playoffs? First of all, CSK need to win all of their remaining 3 league stage matches to get to the magical figure of 14 points. Moreover, the Dhoni-led side will also have to ensure they win these matches by big margins to improve their net run rate, which can prove crucial going forward. However, that won't be enough and CSK will also need the results of some others teams to go their way to stand a chance of finishing in the top four. The yellow brigade will especially want RCB to lose their remaining games as the Faf du Plessis-led side is close to getting 14 points.

8 May 2022, 23:11 PM CSK win by 91 runs Chennai Super Kings defeat the Delhi Capitals by 91 runs as DC get all out for 117 in 17.4 overs. CSK batting was impressive as Conwoy and Gaikwad former a 110 runs partnership for the first wicket and other batters' contribution got them to a commanding total of 208 runs. DC batting lineup collapsed one after the other as no one could do the damage to CSK bowlers. DC- 117/10 (17.4 Overs)

8 May 2022, 22:37 PM CSK all over DC Chennai Super Kings all over the Delhi Capitals as DC lose their 8th wicket and all hopes of winning this contest with Powell, Pant and Axar Patel departing in quick manner. DC- 99/8 (15.2 Overs)

8 May 2022, 22:23 PM BIG-WICKET! Mitchell Marsh 25 (20) caught by Ruturaj Gaikwad bowled by Moeen Ali. CSK trap another DC batter with the pressure of the runrate, Ali trapped Marsh tossing up the ball wide of off-stump to lure him into a big shot and he fell for it. DC- 74/3 (8.3 Overs), Pant 21 (10) & Powell 2 (4)

8 May 2022, 22:12 PM Warner GONE! David Warner departs for 19 off 12 balls LBW M Theekshana. DC lose another wicket in their chase of 209 runs, CSK on top as they keep taking wickets regularly. Skipper Rishabh Pant walks in at no. 4 to steady DC. DC- 64/2 (6.2 Overs), Pant 16 (5) & Marsh 21 (16)

8 May 2022, 21:27 PM Marsh, Warner key for DC These two DC batters need to stich a quick stand here. Currently, CSK bowlers are on top. But we may soon see either of them or maybe both open up and that will also give Chennai a chance to pick wickets. DC 26/1 (3) Delhi Capitals need 183 runs

8 May 2022, 21:48 PM GONE! KS Bharat GONE for 8 off 5 balls caught by Moeen Ali bowled by Simarjeet Singh. With a big target up their shoulders, the DC batters look to attack every ball and KS Bharat pays the price. DC- 17/1 (2 Overs), Warner 8 (6) & Marsh 1 (1)

8 May 2022, 21:09 PM CSK- 208/6 (20 Overs) Chennai Super Kings finish at 208 runs after 20 overs as openers Ruturaj Gaikwad 41 (33) and Devon Conwoy 87 (49) got their team to a flying start. Little cameos from MS Dhoni 21 (8), Shivam Dube 32 (19) got CSK to huge total as the DC bowling lineup suffered.

8 May 2022, 21:00 PM Conwoy misses out on 100 Devon Conwoy misses out on his century as he gets caught by Rishabh Pant bowled by Khaleel Ahmed. DC finallyt get the dangerman out but is it too late? CSK are on a great position right now as they need just 31 runs to reach 200 on board. CSK- 169/2 (16.5 Overs), Dube 32 (18)

8 May 2022, 20:35 PM Conway on FIRE CSK's Devon Conwoy is fire as he punishes the DC bowling attack, he's batting on 81 off just 41 deliveries and is looking dangerous for the Capitals. DC bowlers are currently clueless as CSK score 10 runs per over. CSK- 131/1 (13 Overs), Conwoy 81 (41) & Dube 3 (5)

8 May 2022, 20:26 PM GONE! Ruturaj Gaikwad depart for 41 off 33 caught by Axar Patel bowled by Anrich Nortje. DC finally get a breakthrough they were looking for desperately. It was short and hard to which Gaikwad tried to play the pull-shot wildly but miscued it. CSK- 118/1 (11.2 Overs), Conway 72 (36) & Dube 0 (0)

8 May 2022, 20:06 PM CONWAY hits FIFTY Devon Conway completes his half-century in just 27 balls as CSK get off to a flying start with both the openers. CSK are looking are very dangerous at the moment as they keep the run-rate touching to 10 runs per over. CSK- 84/0 (9 Overs), Conway 50 (28) & Gaikwad 30 (27)

8 May 2022, 20:00 PM CSK going STRONG with Conwoy, Gaikwad Chennai Super Kings going strong with Devon Conwoy and Ruturaj Gaikwad in the middle taking the charge on Delhi Capitals bowlers. DC need to take a wicket quickly. CSK- 61/0 (7 Overs), Gaikwad 26 (22) & Conwoy 31 (21)

8 May 2022, 19:41 PM CSK off to FLYING START Chennai Super Kings off to a flying start with openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conwoy. DC eyeing an early wicket with Khaleel Ahmed and Anrich Nortje attacking the stumps. CSK- 24/0 (3 Overs), Gaikwad 11 (10) & Conway 10 (9)

8 May 2022, 19:10 PM Both team captains at the toss MS Dhoni: We would have bowled first looking at our combination. But toss is not in our control. We had a bad season earlier but we made the most of it. It really helped us. When there are a few changes after a big auction, sometimes you need to see what is the best combination. Jaddu is not fit and Dube comes in. Rishabh Pant: I think wicket is on the decent side. We want to chase. The season has been up and down. We are focussing on the positives. It is going to be a good match. I have learnt a lot from him (MS). Let's see how I execute them. Two changes for us. KS Bharat and Axar come in for Mandeep and Lalit Yadav.

8 May 2022, 19:09 PM Playing XI Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni(w/c), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theekshana, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Srikar Bharat, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje

8 May 2022, 19:04 PM Toss Report Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to field first against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super King at the Dr DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai on Sunday.

8 May 2022, 18:48 PM Pitch Report by Kevin Pietersen One side the boundary is 64 meters and the other is massive 78 meters. I don't think the guys will be thinking sixes that way and will target the shorter side. There was a lot more grass last week but that's not to say the wicket is not going to be a belter. However, it may be a little bit slower and a bit spin orientated. Couple of weeks back there was dew but not so much last week. It is indecisive for us. Is it going to be indecisive for the captains? We will wait and see...