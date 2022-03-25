हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022

IPL 2022: RR's social media team fired after cheap dig at captain Sanju Samson, check tweets

Rajasthan Royals (RR) admin faced the wrath of its own captain Sanju Samson on Friday (March 25). 

Source: Twitter

Rajasthan Royals (RR) admin faced the wrath of its own captain Sanju Samson on Friday (March 25). 

Samson was trolled by RR's Twitter account. And it was a pretty distasteful tweet with Samson photoshopped as a girl while sitting in a bus.

The skipper, although a good sport in previous few instances, did not take it well and rather took it as an insult. 

He quote retweeted the post and wrote: "Its ok for friends to do all this but teams should be professional."

He was referring to Yuzvendra Chahal who has been posting such images of cricketers on his social media. 

RR admin got carried away and posted one too and that really backfired. 

Here's how Sanju reacted:

After this incident happened, RR management has fired the whole social media team and has said that a new team with a new digital strategy will come into place. 

