IPL 2022 Schedule: Delhi Capitals Time Table, match timings, date, venues and DC full squad here

DC IPL 2022 Full Schedule: Delhi Capitals, finalists from the year 2020, will be looking to finish with a trophy at the end of IPL 2022. Under the watchful eyes of head coach Ricky Ponting, the Delhi franchise has made great improvements over the years. Rechristened as Delhi Capitals from Delhi Daredevils in 2018, DC have done well in the last two years of the league.

DC franchise belongs to GMR Group and JSW Group. The franchise began as Delhi Daredevils in IPL 2008 before the name change. Daredevils began on a great note in the first season when they reached the semi-final but since then they continued to struggle. After the name change, they have really done well in the league.

| This #InternationalWomensDay, join us as some of our most passionate fans give us a firsthand account of life as a female sports fan and discuss how to create a more safe and inclusive atmosphere #YehHaiNayiDilli @FeverFMOfficial pic.twitter.com/P9CgAi7In1 — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 8, 2022

DC finished third in 2019 under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer and in 2020 made it to their maiden IPL final where they lost to Mumbai Indians. Thanks to these good shows, their popularity has only increased among the fans and in the upcoming season, they will look to get that elusive title that their fans are waiting for.

Retained players: The first name is captain Rishabh Pant who has a contract worth Rs 16 crore. The next three names are Axar Patel (Rs 9 crore), Prithvi Shaw (Rs 7.5 crore) and Anrich Nortje (Rs 6.5 crore).

Final list of players purchased by DC in IPL 2022 auction:

David Warner (Rs 6.25 crore), Mitchell Marsh (Rs 6.50 crore), Shardul Thakur (Rs 10.75 crore), Mustafizur Rahman (Rs 2 crore), Kuldeep Yadav (Rs 2 crore), Ashwin Hebbar (Rs 20 lakhs), Sarfaraz Khan (Rs 20 lakhs), Kamlesh Nagarkoti (Rs 1.10 crore), KS Bharat (Rs 2 crore), Mandeep Singh (Rs 1.10 crore), Khaleel Ahmed (Rs 5.25 crore), Chetan Sakariya (Rs 4.2 crore), Yash Dhull (Rs 50 lakh), Ripal Patel (Rs 20 lakh), Rovman Powell (Rs 2.8 crore), Pravin Dubey (Rs 50 lakh), Lungi Ngidi (Rs 50 lakh), Tim Seifert (Rs 50 lakh), Vicky Ostwal (Rs 20 lakh)

Delhi Capitals Full IPL 2022 schedule here…

March 27 - DC vs MI - 3:30 PM (Brabourne – CCI)

April 2 - GT vs DC - 7:30 PM (MCA Stadium, Pune)

April 7 - LSG vs DC - 7:30 PM (DY Patil Stadium)

April 10 - KKR vs DC - 3:30 PM (Brabourne – CCI)

April 16 - DC vs RCB - 7:30 PM (Wankhede Stadium)

April 20 - DC vs PBKS - 7:30 PM (MCA Stadium, Pune)

April 22 - DC vs RR - 7:30 PM (MCA Stadium, Pune)

April 28 - DC vs KKR - 7:30 PM (Wankhede Stadium)

May 1 - DC vs LSG - 3:30 PM (Wankhede Stadium)

May 5 - DC vs SRH - 7:30 PM (Brabourne – CCI)

May 8 - CSK vs DC - 3:30 PM (DY Patil Stadium)

May 11 - RR vs DC - 7:30 PM (DY Patil Stadium)

May 16 - PBKS vs DC - 7:30 PM (DY Patil Stadium)

May 21 - MI vs DC - 7:30 PM (Wankhede Stadium)