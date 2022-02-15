Delhi Capitals Players List after IPL Auction 2022: Check DC Team New Squad, Price, Name of Sold and Unsold Players

DC IPL 2022 player list: Delhi Capitals, finalists from the year 2020, will be looking to finish with a trophy at the end of IPL 2022. Under the watchful eyes of head coach Ricky Ponting, the Delhi franchise has made great improvements over the years. Rechristened as Delhi Capitals from Delhi Daredevils in 2018, DC have done well in the last two years of the league.

DC franchise belongs to GMR Group and JSW Group. The franchise began as Delhi Daredevils in IPL 2008 before the name change. Daredevils began on a great note in the first season when they reached the semi-final but since then they continued to struggle. After the name change, they have really done well in the league.

DC finished third in 2019 under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer and in 2020 made it to their maiden IPL final where they lost to Mumbai Indians. Thanks to these good shows, their popularity has only increased among the fans and in the upcoming season, they will look to get that elusive title that their fans are waiting for.

Reflecting on the buys, Delhi Capitals’ Assistant Coach Pravin Amre said, “We are quite pleased with our buys. We have a good bank of Indian fast bowlers. Our strategy is to back Indian bowlers because with Anrich Nortje in our squad, we can use various other combinations. We will get these options of combinations with a left-arm seamer like Chetan Sakariya and Khaleel Ahmed.”

Having acquired the DC Academy prodigy and India U19 World Cup-winning captain Yash Dhull, Delhi Capitals’ Interim CEO Vinod Bisht said, “Yash has been a talent who has been spotted 4-5 years back since he was a small kid. At that time, in the earlier avatar of ours, we always wanted to develop the whole idea of doing grassroots cricket and build stories. This is an outcome of that effort of 5-6 years. When a 14-year-old young talent came up to us, and we supported him at that time, and then he goes on to become the captain of India U-19 team, and wins the World Cup, and is back into our fold.”

Retained players: The first name is captain Rishabh Pant who has a contract worth Rs 16 crore. The next three names are Axar Patel (Rs 9 crore), Prithvi Shaw (Rs 7.5 crore) and Anrich Nortje (Rs 6.5 crore).

Final list of players purchased by DC in IPL 2022 auction:

David Warner (Rs 6.25 crore), Mitchell Marsh (Rs 6.50 crore), Shardul Thakur (Rs 10.75 crore), Mustafizur Rahman (Rs 2 crore), Kuldeep Yadav (Rs 2 crore), Ashwin Hebbar (Rs 20 lakhs), Sarfaraz Khan (Rs 20 lakhs), Kamlesh Nagarkoti (Rs 1.10 crore), KS Bharat (Rs 2 crore), Mandeep Singh (Rs 1.10 crore), Khaleel Ahmed (Rs 5.25 crore), Chetan Sakariya (Rs 4.2 crore), Yash Dhull (Rs 50 lakh), Ripal Patel (Rs 20 lakh), Rovman Powell (Rs 2.8 crore), Pravin Dubey (Rs 50 lakh), Lungi Ngidi (Rs 50 lakh), Tim Seifert (Rs 50 lakh), Vicky Ostwal (Rs 20 lakh)