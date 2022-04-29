Delhi Capitals registered a thumping 4-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders in the 41st match of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. DC chased down a below-par total of 150 runs in the 19th over with four wickets in hand. However, it was not a cakewalk for DC as they were reduced to 84/5 in 12th over by Umesh Yadav and company. Rishabh Pant was dismissed by Umesh in the 12th over of the chase. Axar Patel, Rovman Powell and Shardul Thakur finished the game for DC in the 19th over.

A return to winning ways for the Delhi Capitals! The Rishabh Pant-led side beat #KKR by 4 wickets & seal their 4th win of the #TATAIPL 2022. Scorecard > https://t.co/jZMJFLuj4h #DCvKKR pic.twitter.com/QCQ4XrJn0P — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 28, 2022

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag is disappointed with Delhi Capitals Pant for not finishing games for his side in IPL 2022. In a chat show with Cricbuzz Shewag said, "Rishabh Pant will be the key for DC. Even if the openers fire, it is still important for him to score runs in the middle. If he is an MS Dhoni fan, he should learn from him. Pant has the ability to score 20-25 runs in the final over, but for that, he has to be at the crease until the last over."

Rishabh has scored 190 runs in eight games for DC with an average of 31.67 and a staggering strike rate of 149. Pant is yet to score a fifty in this season. Sehwag pointed out that Pant has the ability to turn the game on its head but he is not finishing the game for DC as they are dependent on all-rounders like Axar Patel, Rovman Powell and Shardul Thakur to do the job for them.

Delhi's Playoff Scenario

With this win, the Rishabh Pant side boosted their chances of qualifying for the final four with the fourth win in eight games. Delhi are now placed at the number six spot taking over Punjab Kings. DC have a great NRR of 0.695. Number five in the points table are Royal Challengers Bangalore, they have played and won one more game than DC, but their NRR is in negative. Delhi now need to win four matches out of six to qualify for the playoffs.