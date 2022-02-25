हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Cricket

IPL 2022: Which teams MI is playing twice and once, check here

IPL 2022 is set to take place in a new format. 

(Source: Twitter)

IPL 2022 is set to take place in a new format

There are ten teams this year. 

The 10 teams will play a total of 14 league matches (seven home as well as away), followed by four playoff matches.

Each team will play five teams twice while facing the remaining four teams only once (two only home as well as away).

Mumbai Indians' matches

To decide which teams will play against whom, teams have been divided in two virtual groups based on the number of times being crowned the IPL Champions followed by the number of times the teams reached the final of the tournament.

Mumbai Indians are in Group A. 

MI will play twice against KKR, RR, DC, LSG, CSK. 

Once against SRH, RCB, PBKS, GT. 

That means Mumbai Indians will be meeting their biggest rivals CSK twice in the group stages. 

CSK and MI have met each other 32 times in IPL out of which MI have won 19 times while CSK have ended up as winners 13 times. 

Stastically, these two are the best teams of IPL. MI have won the title 5 times while CSK have had success 4 times in the league. 

So clearly, both of these teams know a thing or two about winning titles. 

Thanks to their title wins, they have been grouped in such a way that they will meet twice in the upcoming season. 

Some would be wondering how CSK would play MI twice even when they are not in the same group. CSK and MI, however, are in the same row and hence will play twice against each other, as the rules suggest. 

 

