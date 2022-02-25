हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL

IPL 2022 Group Matches Explained: Each team to play five teams twice and remaining four once

Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans. 

IPL 2022 Group Matches Explained: Each team to play five teams twice and remaining four once
(Source: Twitter)

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has gone back to an old system to organise group stage matches of the league due to addition of two new teams this year: Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans. 

So how does the new system works?

The 10 teams will play a total of 14 league matches (seven home as well as away), followed by four playoff matches.

Each team will play five teams twice while facing the remaining four teams only once (two only home as well as away).

To decide which teams will play against whom, teams have been divided in two virtual groups based on the number of times being crowned the IPL Champions followed by the number of times the teams reached the final of the tournament.

There are two groups now: Group A and Group B

Group A:                                                       Group B

Mumbai Indians                                           Chennai Super Kings

Kolkata Knight Riders                                 Sunrisers Hyderabad

Rajasthan Royals                                          Royal Challengers Bangalore

Delhi Capitals                                               Punjab Kings

Lucknow Super Giants                                  Gujarat Titans    

Each team will play twice with the teams in their group and with the team in the same row in the second group. With the rest of the teams in the second group they will play only once during the season.

For example, in Group A, Mumbai will play two matches each against Kolkata, Rajasthan, Delhi and Lucknow. Mumbai will also play two matches against Chennai and one match each against other teams in Group B.

Similarly, in Group B, Bangalore will play two matches against Chennai, Hyderabad, Punjab and Gujarat. Bangalore will also play two matches against Rajasthan and one match each against other teams in Group A.

Take a look below to underatand which team will play whom and how many times?

As you can see from the chart, Mumbai Indians will play KKR, RR, DC, LSG and CSK twice and rest of the teams once. While KKR, RR, DC and LSG are in MI's group, which is Group A, CSK are the team in the same row as MI. You can check out number of games and clashes for all 10 teams in this chart. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPLIPL 2022ipl 2022 full scheduleIPL 2022 Groups
Next
Story

NZ vs SA: Sarel Erwee's maiden ton puts Proteas in command after Day 1 of 2nd Test

Must Watch

PT1M23S

Russian army attack in Ukraine