IPL 2022

CSK got a big blow when they were informed that their all-rounder Deepak Chahar, whom they bought back for whopping Rs 14 crore, was ruled out of IPL 2022 with a back injury.

Source: Twitter

CSK got a big blow when they were informed that their all-rounder Deepak Chahar, whom they bought back for whopping Rs 14 crore, was ruled out of IPL 2022 with a back injury.

Chahar had also suffered a hamstring injury during the home series against the West Indies in February. And despite working on getting back to the full fitness levels, he has not being able to regain it. 

That means CSK will be playing the remaining of the season without their costliest pick at IPL 2022 mega auction. 

Fans are wondering whether Deepak Chahar will be paid the entire amount of the season despite the fact that he will not play a single game of for CSK. Find out the answer below. 

Deepak will be paid entire amount for IPL 2022 season despite not making it to the squad due to injury. This is because he has not pulled out due to any other reason but injury and also because he is a centrally contracted player of BCCI. 

Not many know about this but BCCI began a players’ insurance policy in 2011 according to which its contracted players gets paid the entire fix amount as per their grade even if they miss out on an IPL season due to an injury. 

Chahar is a Grade C player as per BCCI contracts and that is why he will be played the Rs 14 lakh that he has been promised by CSK.  

