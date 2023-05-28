IPL 2023: CSK's Star Batter Announces Retirement Ahead Of Final Against GT

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star batter Ambati Rayudu has announced that the IPL 2023 final against the Gujarat Titans will be his last match in the cash-rich league on Sunday. During his stellar career, Rayudu played for two champion teams - Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Chennai Super Kings. He is eyeing his sixth IPL title tonight against the Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat team.

"2 great teams mi nd csk,204 matches,14 seasons,11 playoffs,8 finals,5 trophies.hopefully 6th tonight. It’s been quite a journey.I have decided that tonight’s final is going to be my last game in the Ipl.i truly hav enjoyed playing this great tournament.Thank u all. No u turn," tweeted Ambati Rayudu.

The IPL 2023 final is set to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad between the Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans. MS Dhoni, who's soon turning 42 is eyeing his fifth IPL title while fans hope he plays another IPL season with the Chennai Super Kings.

Rayudu's IPL career

Ambati Rayudu will play his 205th IPL game against the Gujarat Titans for the Chennai Super Kings eyeing a sixth IPL title. He has already played 8 finals in the tournament history in 14 seasons.

Rayudu joined CSK in 2018 after parting ways with MI, a side with which he won two IPL titles. He started his IPL career with Mumbai Indians in 2010. In his debut season for CSK, Rayudu smashed 602 runs in 16 games for the Chennai franchise which also remains his best season in IPL history.

Rayudu will go down the history books as one of the finest batters to play in the cash-rich league. He has scored 4239 runs so far and is the 12th-highest run-getter in the league.