IPL 2023: How Much Prize Money Will Winner Of CSK vs GT Final Match Win? Read Here

Defending champions Gujarat Titans are set to face four-time IPL winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the final of the 2023 season at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. It is the final and match no. 74 of the world's biggest and richest franchise cricket league, which is set to be played on Sunday night. MS Dhoni's CSK secured their spot in the final by beating GT in Qualifier 1 on Tuesday, whereas, Gujarat took a detour to the Eliminator 2 to face Mumbai Indians for a place in the final. GT defeated the five-time champions spectacularly by 62 runs on Friday.

The match between CSK and GT on Sunday is the fifth time both teams will head to head-against each other and the third time in this year's IPL. The Indian Premier League is arguably the most competitive T20 league in the world, so how much does the winner of this high-intensity tournament gets paid?

As per reports, the winner of the IPL 2023 will get Rs 20 crore in prize money whereas the runner-ups will get Rs 15 crore. Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians (MI) will get Rs 7 crore for finishing third in the IPL 2023 season.

IPL 2023 Final: CSK vs GT Match Preview

Since making their debut in the IPL, it has been rare to see Gujarat Titans failing to execute their plans, whereas, CSK are a side known for keeping their cool in pressure situations like an IPL final.

Hardik Pandya led the Gujarat franchise to glory last year but he faces the willy MS Dhoni who's not unknown to winning trophies himself. It is a clash of the Titans where every ball and every action counts. Players will need to bring out their best mindset and game in the final at Ahmedabad if they want to walk back home with the trophy. Nonetheless, the margin of errors is almost next to none if both teams want to win this fixture for sure.