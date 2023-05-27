Watch: After IPL 2023 Delhi Capitals Star Prithvi Shaw Steals The Spotlight At IIFA Awards With Girlfriend Nidhi Tapadia

Young cricketer Prithvi Shaw made a public appearance with his girlfriend, Nidhi Tapadia, at the IIFA Awards on May 26. Their presence on the green carpet caught the attention of onlookers, and a video capturing the couple's moments together quickly went viral on social media. Prithvi was dressed in a stylish all-black ensemble, donning a sleeveless jacket, black shirt, black jeans, and a matching cap.

Nidhi, known for her work in modelling and acting, complemented Prithvi's attire by wearing an elegant black saree as they posed for the paparazzi. However, while the couple was making headlines, Prithvi's recent performance on the cricket field has been a cause for concern. Representing the Delhi Capitals in the ongoing IPL 2023, the young opener struggled to find his form, leading to his exclusion from the playing XI by the team management. He eventually made a comeback and managed to score a half-century against the Punjab Kings, but his overall performance this year has been underwhelming.

In eight matches, Prithvi could only accumulate 106 runs, highlighting a significant decline in his batting prowess. This disappointing performance may result in him being dropped from the upcoming T20I series against the West Indies. Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has been impressive in the ongoing IPL, is a strong contender to replace him in the national squad.

Apart from his on-field struggles, Prithvi has also faced off-field controversies in the past year. One such incident involved a heated argument with influencer Sapna Gill, which resulted in Prithvi filing a First Information Report (FIR). Despite these off-field distractions, Prithvi showcased his exceptional skills in the Ranji Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in 2022 and 2023. He amassed 595 runs in six matches during the Ranji Trophy and contributed 332 runs in ten matches during the previous edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

As Prithvi continues to navigate his cricketing career, he will need to address his recent poor form and strive for consistency to regain his place in the national side.