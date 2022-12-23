IPL 2023 Mini Auction: Cameron Green GOES to Mumbai Indians for Rs 17.5 crore, become 2nd highest buy ever

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green was always going to be a prized buy at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 mini auction. The Aussie youngster didn’t disappoint at all as he sparked off a bidding war before become the second-highest buy in IPL auctions ever behind England’s Sam Curran as five-time champions Mumbai Indians brought him home for Rs 17.5 crore.

The 23-year-old Australian will now join the likes of Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Dewald Brevis, Jasprit Bumrah and Tim David in MI. The Royal Challengers Bangalore had initially opened up the bidding but MI jumped in straight into it as the bids quickly escalated to Rs 7 crore.

Once RCB dropped out, Delhi Capitals jumped into the bid with MI and took the price up to Rs 15 crore. It didn’t take long for Green to cross the Rs 16.5 crore – the previous highest mark which was owned by South African all-rounder Chris Morris before Sam Curran shattered it on Friday (December 23).

When the bid finally ended, it was MI which came out on top at Rs 17.5 crore, just short of Curran’s mark. Green has been marked out as the replacement for West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard, who announced his retirement from IPL earlier this year.

Indian middle-order batter Ajinkya Rahane was bought by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on his base price of Rs 50 lakh during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction on Friday. “Ajinkya Rahane is next with a base price of INR 50 Lakh and he is SOLD to @ChennaiIPL,” tweeted IPL.

Indian middle-order batter Ajinkya Rahane scored a double-century in Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy 2022-23 match against Hyderabad on Wednesday. The batter played a knock of 204 off 261 balls, which consisted of 26 boundaries and three sixes. He played his knock at the strike rate of 78.16.

Meanwhile, South African batter Rilee Rossouw and England batter Joe Root went unsold in their initial bids. Rossouw had the base price of Rs 2 crore while Root had a base price of Rs 1 crore.