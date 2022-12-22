Mumbai Indians are the most successful franchise in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL) having won the title for unprecedented five times. However, Rohit Sharma's side have been disappointing the last couple of seasons in IPL, failing to reach the Playoffs stage in two years. MI will look to buck that trend by rebuilding a new side with their talismanic all-rounder Kieron Pollard announcing his retirement from the T20 league earlier this year.

MI have retained their core group of players led by skipper Rohit and World No. 1 T20 player Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah. They have also invested in youth with the likes of Tilak Varma and Dewald Brevis in their side as well. England pacer Jofra Archer should be fit enough to play in IPL 2023, so MI will target a few more quality bowlers at the IPL 2023 mini auction to strengthen their bowling attack.

Mumbai Indians(MI) Full Players List in IPL 2023: