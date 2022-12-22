topStoriesenglish
Mumbai Indians (MI) Full Players List in IPL 2023 Auction: Base Price, Age, Country, IPL History

IPL 2023 mini auction: Check full list of players of five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians (MI) led by Rohit Sharma here.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Dec 22, 2022, 08:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Mumbai Indians are the most successful franchise in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL) having won the title for unprecedented five times. However, Rohit Sharma's side have been disappointing the last couple of seasons in IPL, failing to reach the Playoffs stage in two years. MI will look to buck that trend by rebuilding a new side with their talismanic all-rounder Kieron Pollard announcing his retirement from the T20 league earlier this year.

MI have retained their core group of players led by skipper Rohit and World No. 1 T20 player Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah. They have also invested in youth with the likes of Tilak Varma and Dewald Brevis in their side as well. England pacer Jofra Archer should be fit enough to play in IPL 2023, so MI will target a few more quality bowlers at the IPL 2023 mini auction to strengthen their bowling attack.

Mumbai Indians(MI) Full Players List in IPL 2023:

Country Player Name Age Role Auction Price IPL Team 2022
India Rohit Sharma (c) 35 years Batsman INR 16 Cr(R) MI
India Suryakumar Yadav 32 years Batsman INR 8 Cr(R) MI
India Tilak Varma 20 years Batsman INR 1.70 Cr(R) MI
India Ramandeep Singh 25 years Batsman INR 20 Lakhs(R) MI
India Dewald Brevis 19 years Batsman INR 3 crores(R) MI
India Ishan Kishan (wk) 24 years WK-Batsman INR 15.25 crores(R) MI
India Jasprit Bumrah 29 years Bowler INR 12 Cr(R) MI
India Kumar Kartikeya Singh 24 years Bowler INR 20 Lakhs(R) MI
England Jofra Archer 27 years Bowler INR 8 crores(R) MI
India Hrithik Shokeen 22 years All-rounder INR 20 Lakhs(R) MI
India Arjun Tendulkar 23 years All-rounder INR 30 Lakhs(R) MI
Singapore Tim David 26 years All-rounder INR 8.25 Crores(R) MI
South Africa Tristan Stubbs 22 years WK-Batsman INR 20 lakhs(R) NA
India Arshad Khan 25 years All-rounder INR 20 lakhs(R) MI
India Akash Madhwal 29 years Bowler INR 20 lakhs(R) NA
Australia Jason Behrendorff 32 years Bowler Traded from RCB RCB
TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA
TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA
TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA
TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA
TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA
TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA
TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA
TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA
TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA

 

 

