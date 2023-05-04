MI's Strong Reply To PBKS' Insulting Tweet For Rohit Sharma Makes Them Delete Their Dig

Mumbai Indians (MI) found their winning momentum with a brilliant win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 46 of Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) in Mohali. MI chased down a target of 215 runs in 18.5 overs to register their fifth win of the season. This win ensures their hope of qualifying for the playoffs is intact. There were plenty of heroes on the night for MI including Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav. Ishan struck a 41-ball 75 while Surya stroked a masterful 66 off just 31 balls to help MI chase down the big target. Tim David's 10-ball 19 and Tilak Varma's 26 not out must also be mentioned as they provided the finishing touches to the chase.

However, it was a bad game for MI captain Rohit Sharma who scored another IP duck. Rohit Sharma was dismissed for his 15th duck in IPL and joined Sunil Narine and Dinesh Karthik in the unwanted list of most ducks in the T20 tournament.

PBKS took a dig at Rohit as soon as the batter was dismissed for a duck. The tweeted 'R0' to troll MI captain, an act that did not go down well with the Mumbai-based franchise. Rohit is famously known as 'RO' By replacing 'O' with '0', PBKS attempted a dig at MI captain and his record of most ducks. MI were quick to reply to this dig. They did not directly reply to the sly but posted another tweet to remind Punjab Kings on number of titles won by them in IPL since its inception in 2008.

As a result, PBKS were forced to delete the tweet. However, MI's tweet is still up.

Take a look at MI's reply to PBKS's dig here:

Rohit Sharma _ x 6__

KXIP _ x 0__

PBKS _ x 0__#Respect — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 3, 2023

IPL 2023 standings: Where are two teams placed currently?

The Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings have slipped to seventh spot in the standing with 5 wins and losses each from 10 games. Mumbai Indians, at the same time, have jumped to sixth spot with five wins from 9 games. Both these sides have to work really hard to qualify for the four-team playoffs.