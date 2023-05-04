How Much Fine Have Virat Kohli And Gautam Gambhir Paid For On-Field Feud? Know About It Here

After Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir were heavily fined for their on-field behaviour during Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) contest between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), fans are discussing the exact amount they lost. RCB batter and the LSG mentor lost their 100 percent match fees as fine for the feud that became viral instantly. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had found the cricketers guilty of Level 2 offence. As per a report in Cricbuzz, Kohli may not have to pay a single penny from his pocket.

How much was fine on Kohli?

Some tweets mentioning inaccurate figures of Kohli and Gambhir's lost match fee, in Rupees, continued to get retweeted spreading misinformation. So, how much exactly has Kohli lost as the fine? The RCB star's annual income from IPL (just for playing matches) is Rs 15 crore. If one calculates it on pro-rata basis, keeping in mind just 14 group games of IPL, it will come down to somewhere near Rs 1.07 crore per match. He must have lost the same amount after the fine was imposed on him. But if RCB go into playoffs and final, the value of the match fee will vary as the number of matches will increase.

But Kohli will not pay the fine. Then who will?

The final figure of Kohli's fine could be around Rs 1 crore, in any case. But here's another fact. Kohli is not going to pay a single rupee from his own wallet. This is because RCB does not let its players pay fines. They pay the fines imposed on players themselves. A Cricbuzz report stated that the system of paying the fine varies from franchise to france. But at RCB, it is the franchise which takes care of the fines and the player does not have to sacrifice his earnings.

How much money did Gambhir lose as fine?

There are several figures doing the rounds, at the moment, revealing the amount Gambhir lost after the feud. It is easy to calculate a player's fine, in rupees, than someone in the support staff. A twitter user wrote that Gambhir is likely to have lost Rs 25 lakh, which is his earning for one game. But this figure cannot be trusted as no one knows how much money LSG pay to their mentor on an annual basis. This is figure that franchise's don't disclose. However, the same report stated that even at LSG, the fine of Gambhir is set to be paid by the franchise only.