IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony: Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif, Tiger Shroff Likely To Perform; Check Date, Time, Venue, Guest Details

The IPL 2023 is going to return to India in its original form. The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League will be organised in the old home and away format where all the teams will play 7 matches at home and 7 away. The tournament will be played across India for the first time since 2019. Not to forget, the league will kickstart with a grand opening ceremony where a list of pan-India and Bollywood superstars are likely to perform. Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif, Tiger Shroff are reportedly going to dance at the IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony on March 31 ahead of the first match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings. A report also stated that singing sensation Arijit Singh is also set to perform as well as Tamanna Bhatia and Rashmika Mandanna. However, nothing official has come from the organisers yet.

Not to forget, there is a likelihood of a laser show at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. The first match will be an exciting affair as defending champions GT and four-time champions CSK will take on each other. The match will start at 7.30 pm IST. This will be the first time Hardik Pandya's GT will be playing in front of their home crowd. There will be added pressure on GT as they defend the title this year. Playing in front of home crowd will put more pressure on their shoulders.

MS Dhoni, who is likely to play his last IPL, will be aiming to clinch the fifth title for his franchise as captain.

Here's everything you need to know about IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony:

When does the IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony start?

The IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony will begin by 6 pm IST and will be go on for next 45 minutes.

Which teams will be present at opening ceremony?

Only Gujarat Titans and Chenna Super Kings will be present at opening ceremony as the league is being held all over India.

Where to watch the IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony online and on TV?

The IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony will be broadcast on Star Sports Network on TV. The live streaming of IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony will be on Jio Cinema.