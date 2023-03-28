MS Dhoni Goes All Guns Blazing In CSK's Match Practice, Video Of Huge Six Goes Viral Ahead Of IPL 2023 - Watch

As IPL 2023 approaches, MS Dhoni, the Chennai Super Kings skipper, is leaving no stone unturned to be match-ready, and hitting towering sixes is nothing new for him. Despite his batting prowess not yielding the same returns, Dhoni's bulging biceps and quick reflexes continue to make him a top draw at 41.

For fans, Dhoni's mere presence at Chepauk in Chennai is a treat, and watching him smoke sixes is the icing on the cake. CSK recently shared a video on Twitter, featuring Dhoni hitting a huge six during match practice, drawing applause from coach Michael Hussey and driving the crowds berserk.

This IPL season will see the tournament return to its traditional home and away format after a three-year hiatus, providing home-ground advantage and allowing local fans to witness their favourite stars in action. Dhoni has seen it all during his 16-year-long journey at IPL, from winning multiple titles to handing over captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja before taking it back again at CSK. However, as nothing lasts forever, this could be Dhoni's last season as a player with four-time champion CSK.