IPL 2023 Points Table, Orange Cap And Purple Cap Leaders: MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings At No 1, Devon Conway Moves To 2nd Spot

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings are in No. 1 position on IPL 2023 Points Table after their 49-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday.

Apr 24, 2023

Four-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who failed to make the playoffs stage in 2022 season, have managed to climb to the top spot in the IPL 2023 Points Table after their dominant 49-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday. MS Dhoni’s CSK now have 10 points from 7 matches with 5 wins and 2 losses and a net run-rate of 0.662.

CSK are the only team in IPL 2023 so far to have posted 5 wins, ahead of second-placed Rajasthan Royals (RR), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in third, Gujarat Titans (GT) in 4th, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in 5th and Punjab Kings (PBKS) in 6th – all of whom are on 8 points with 4 wins to their name.

Two-time champions KKR, owned by Bollywood super star Shah Rukh Khan, are in 8th place now with just 2 wins in 6 matches – same as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). However, SRH can move ahead of KKR and join Mumbai Indians (MI) on six points with a win over Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match No. 34 of the IPL 2023 on Monday night.

Devon Conway in 2nd spot in Orange Cap race

CSK opener Devon Conway scored his fourth successive fifty in IPL 2023 – notching up 56 off 40 balls – to move to second place on the Orange Cap table behind RCB skipper Faf du Plessis. Conway now has 314 runs in 7 matches with 4 fifties and a strike-rate of 143.37.

Du Plessis remains in the top position with 405 runs in 7 matches after scoring his fifth fifty of the IPL 2023, against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday. DC skipper David Warner is in third position with 285 runs in 6 matches with 4 fifties to his name.

Conway’s opening partner at CSK – Ruturaj Gaikwad – moved to 5th position behind RCB stand-in skipper Virat Kohli with 270 runs in 7 matches.

Mohammed Siraj holds Purple Cap

RCB pacer Mohammed Siraj took the Purple Cap from PBKS pacer Arshdeep Singh with his impressive performance against RR on Sunday. Siraj has 13 wickets from 7 matches – same as Arshdeep Singh – but with an excellent economy rate of 7.17 in IPL 2023.

RR leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is in third position with 12 wickets in 7 matches, same as GT leg-spinner Rashid Khan and CSK pacer Tushar Deshpande – in 4th and 5th position respectively. CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who claimed 1/34 against KKR on Sunday is now in 7th position on Purple Cap table with 10 wickets in 7 matches.

