IPL 2023 Purple Cap, Orange Cap List: Check Highest Run Scorers And Top Wickettakers After RCB Vs MI Match

After three days of action in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, all 10 teams have played 1 match each in the season. Rajasthan Royals, Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Super Giants, Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore all have one win under their belt with other five teams yet to open their account.

We already have early contenders for the IPL 2023 Orange Cap and Purple Cap titles already. Chennai Super Kings opener is on to of the IPL 2023 Orange Cap table with 92 runs – the highest-score by a batter in IPL 2023 so far. Gaikwad is followed by young Mumbai Indians batter Tilak Varma, who scored a brilliant unbeaten 84 only to be trumped by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) opener Virat Kohli, who scored 82 not out.

In the wicket-takers tally, England pacer Mark Wood is leading the way after claiming 5/14 against the Delhi Capitals to star in Lucknow Super Giants’ 50-run win in the opening match. Wood is closely followed by Rajasthan Royals leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who picked up 4/17 in his side’s massive win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday (April 2).

Young CSK pacer Rajyavardhan Hangargekar is third of the Purple Cap list with three wickets in the opening game against the Gujarat Titans but his efforts were not enough to lift MS Dhoni’s side to a win.

Monday (April 3) night’s IPL 2023 match No. 6 will witness the current Orange Cap holder – Gaikwad – facing off against Purple Cap-holder Mark Wood as CSK are playing host to Lucknow Super Giants at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

It remains to be seen if both Gaikwad and Wood can extend their lead on the top of the Orange and Purple Cap list after Monday night.