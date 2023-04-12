IPL 2023: RR Captain Sanju Samson Trolled After Poor Show Vs CSK

IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson registered his second successive duck in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday. Coming to bat at number 4, Samson was cleaned up by Ravindra Jadeja through a ripper of a delivery in the ninth over of the RR innings.

After his disappointing knock, Samson was trolled on social media for his poor performance in the clash against CSK and the previous game against the Delhi Capitals as well.

Checkout the reactions below:

Once again captain Sanju Samson compete with Suryabhatta dear @TukTuk_Academy, how's the juice!? — Sarat Chandra Pegu (@ThisYrsSarat) April 12, 2023

Sanju Samson after the first 2-3 matches of every IPL#CSKvsRR #SanjuSamson Chennai Super Kings pic.twitter.com/1KnyxTJMFH — Anmol Nair (@AnmolNair2) April 12, 2023

Sanju Samson when pitch isn't batting frndly pic.twitter.com/pU7aXx95cN April 12, 2023

Sanju Samson after the first 2 matches of the season pic.twitter.com/gNEu3DBDj2 — AA (@Ayushxa) April 12, 2023

Bhai yaar Samson prop likhte likhte wicket ho gaya — Mannan's Sports Logs (@goel_mannan) April 12, 2023

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Kuldeep Sen, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Sisanda Magala, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh. (more to follow)