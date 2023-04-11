LIVE Updates | CSK vs RR, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: Chennai Super Kings Eye Win At Home
CSK vs RR, Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings will host Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royal in match number 17 of the IPL 2023 season.
MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are all set to host last year's finalist Rajasthan Royal (RR) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday (April 12). After beating the Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, and the Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals have registered their third straight victory of the new IPL season. RR batters are in fine form, especially Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and captain Sanju Samson. Rajasthan have posted 190-plus totals in all three games this season.
Regarding their bowling unit, Trent Boult is currently in sensational form. He has delivered two double-wicket maiden overs with the new ball so far this season.
Coming to the Chennai Super Kings, after a disappointing start to the new season, they have bounced back in some style. CSK lost to the defending champs Gujarat Titans (GT) by 5 wickets but bounced back with dominant victories over the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians (MI),
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 match number 17 taking place at the MA Chiddambaram Stadium. We will take you through all the key updates of this contest.
